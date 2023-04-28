STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Penn State safety Ji’Ayir Brown became the fourth Nittany Lion to be drafted on Friday when the San Francisco 49ers selected him with the 87th overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Trenton, New Jersey, native began his collegiate career at Lackawanna College before transferring to Penn State in 2020. He started 26 games over his three seasons with the Nittany Lions.
“It’s been an amazing process – I’m walking the dream,” Brown said in an interview on NFL Network in March. “I’m very appreciative of everything that’s been going on so far. I’m still in a ‘Wow' moment. I’m so excited for everything to unfold and see where I end up.”
Brown capped his Penn State career with an interception and 1.5 sacks in the Nittany Lions’ Rose Bowl win against Utah, where he earned defensive MVP honors. Brown concluded the 2022 season as a third-team Big Ten selection after finishing the year with a career-high 74 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, seven pass breakups and four interceptions. Brown also added two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
While he proved a formidable threat in pass coverage, Brown also excelled in run support. He accumulated nine tackles for losses in 35 career games played.
In 2021, Brown’s six interceptions tied for the most in the FBS. His career high in tackles came against Illinois when he recorded 13. Brown ended his first year as a starter with 73 total tackles – including 61 solo stops – to go with 11 pass breakups.
San Francisco’s newest member played in nine games during the abbreviated 2020 season. He recorded his first tackle in Penn State’s home contest against Ohio State and ended his inaugural season in Happy Valley with six stops.
“We are all so proud of you,” Penn State coach James Franklin said in a Twitter post on Friday. “You are an incredible young man and football player. It has been an honor to be part of your journey. Continue to trust the process and maximize every opportunity. #WEARE.”
Earlier on Friday, Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. became the first Nittany Lion taken when Pittsburgh drafted him with the 32nd pick in the second round. Penn State had back-to-back selections when tight end Brenton Strange and offensive lineman Juice Scruggs were taken by Jacksonville (No. 61) and (No. 62), respectively to conclude the second round.
