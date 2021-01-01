STATE COLLEGE – Penn State opened the calendar year with a New Year’s Day commitment from four-star athlete Mehki Flowers, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound class of 2022 prospect from Harrisburg.
247Sports lists Flowers as the fifth-ranked 2022 prospect in Penn State and the 14th-ranked wide receiver in the nation.
“I’m coming home ... WE ARE,” Flowers tweeted on Friday.
Flowers possess a hefty offers list with more than 20 scholarships from Power Five programs such as Arizona State, Nebraska, Virginia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky and others around the country.
“Has frame offers position versatility,” 247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn wrote in his evaluation of Flowers. “Has skill set to play receiver or safety. Can easily carry 210 pounds. Is usually the best athlete on high school field by wide margin. Changes direction well. Has speed and burst. Can close as safety and pull away as receiver. Agile and athletic.”
Flowers is the fifth class of 2022 in-state commit for Penn State.
His commitment gives Penn State eight for the class of 2022. All are four-star prospects: Kaden Saunders (wide receiver/Westerville, Ohio), Jerry Cross (tight end/Milwaukee), Beau Pribula (quarterback/York), Holden Staes (tight end/Atlanta), Drew Shelton (offensive tackle/ Downingtown), Ken Talley (defensive end/Philadelphia) and Anthony Ivey (wide receiver/Lancaster).
According to 247Sports, Friday’s commitment gave Penn State the nation’s second-best recruiting class for 2022 so far, as the Nittany Lions only trail LSU.
