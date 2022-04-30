STATE COLLEGE – After not being selected during the 2022 NFL draft, a couple of Nittany Lions will have an opportunity to crack the professional ranks as undrafted free agents.
According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, former Penn State defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo has signed with the Atlanta Falcons.
“Former Penn State DT Derrick Tangelo is signing with the #Falcons on a deal that includes $55,000 guaranteed, per his agents @NessMugrabi and @davidcanter,” Pelissero tweeted on Saturday.
Tangelo played in 12 games in 2021, his lone season at Penn State. The 6-foot-2, 308-pound interior defensive lineman transferred from Duke. He recorded 29 total tackles and registered two sacks along with two fumble recoveries.
Offensive lineman Eric Wilson – a Harvard transfer – is headed to the New Orleans Saints after one season on Penn State’s offensive front. Wilson logged 12 starts in 2021.
“Thanks to @HarvardFootball @PennStateFball and the @NFLPABowl for allowing me to chase childhood dreams!! #WhoDatNation,” Wilson tweeted.
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter Tom Silverstein reported linebacker Ellis Brooks will sign with Green Bay.
“Can confirm through a source the #Packers are signing Penn State LB Ellis Brooks to a UDFA contract,” Silverstein tweeted.
The 2021 season marked Brooks’ most productive. In 12 games he recorded 100 total tackles – including 54 of the solo variety – to lead the defense in stops. He joined rare company as just one of 23 linebackers in program history to notch 100 tackles in a season. Brooks registered 16 stops against Michigan.
Big Ten coaches named Brooks a second-team all-Big Ten selection and members of the conference’s media tabbed him an honorable mention All-Big Ten player. Brooks cracked Penn State’s starting lineup as a redshirt junior in 2020 and posted a defense-best 60 total tackles.
Safety Drew Hartlaub also signed a free agent deal with the Carolina Panthers. Hartlaub excelled is his role as a gunner on the Nittany Lions’ special teams unit and played in 43 games throughout his time with the program. The Hanover native recorded the fastest time in the 40-yard dash during Penn State’s pro day, clocking in at 4.22.
Eight Penn State players were drafted this year, marking the most during head coach James Franklin’s tenure. Penn State’s eight drafted players were also the most the program has produced since the 1996 season, when 10 players were selected.
Wide receiver Jahan Dotson was selected by the Washington Commanders as the No. 16 overall pick during the first round on Thursday. During Friday’s second round, defensive end Arnold Ebikeite was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons as the No. 38 pick, and the Chicago Bears selected safety Jaquan Brisker with the 48th pick.
Linebacker Brandon Smith (No. 120) and specialist Jordan Stout (No. 130) were drafted in the fourth round by the Carolina Panthers and the Baltimore Ravens, respectively. Cornerback Tariq Castro-Field went to the San Francisco 49ers as the 221st pick during the sixth round. The Green Bay Packers selected offensive lineman Rasheed Walker with the 249th pick during the seventh round, and linebacker/defensive end Jesse Luketa capped the list of Nittany Lions selected when the Arizona Cardinals drafted him with the 256th pick in the seventh round.
