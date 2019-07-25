STATE COLLEGE – Sophomore wide receiver KJ Hamler and senior punter Blake Gillikin have landed on the Paul Hornung Award and Ray Guy Award watch lists, respectively.
The Hornung Award is given to the most versatile player in major college football.
Hamler finished No. 3 in the conference in kick return average (26.2) and No. 2 in yards per catch (17.95). Hamler ended the season No. 6 in the conference with 109.0 all-purpose yards per game.
The Ray Guy Award is given to the nation’s top punter.
Gillikin enters his final season as Penn State’s record holder in career punting average (43.32 ypp) and season punting average (43.95 ypp).
He is the only player in program history with three punts of 70 or more yards, all of which came in 2018.
