Penn State moved to 3-1 this season with a 75-55 road win at No. 15 Virginia Tech on Tuesday in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
Izaiah Brockington paced all scorers with 24 points to set a new career-high. Myreon Jones added a 14-point effort. Myles Dread finished with 11 points and Sam Sessoms contributed 11 points to round out Penn State’s double-figure scorers.
“He was really locked in; I just felt like he was playing with quickness and playing for himself and wasn’t settling just for 3s,” Penn State interim coach Jim Ferry said of Brockington.
The win was the program’s 1,500th, and it gave Ferry his second win against a ranked opponent. The Ferry-led Duquesne Dukes in 2014 defeated No. 10 St. Louis.
Penn State shot 30 of 60 (50%) from the field and buried the Hokies behind a barrage of 3-pointers as the Nittany Lions were 12 of 23 (52.2%) from 3-point range.
Penn State for the second consecutive week carried a double-digit lead into halftime as the Nittany Lions led Virginia Tech, 42-23, at the break. Penn State on Sunday watched an 18-point, first-half lead crumble in an overtime loss against Seton Hall.
“We set the tone the other day, too, we were dynamic in the first half against Seton Hall in the first 15 minutes, and we have the ability to do that and we did it again,” Ferry said.
Brockington in the first half scored a team-leading 15 points as the Nittany Lions shot 18 of 35 (51.4%) from the field and went 6-for-13 (46.2%) from 3-point territory.
The Nittany Lions, who committed 15 turnovers in Sunday’s overtime loss, didn’t register any turnovers against the Hokies through the first 20 minutes. Penn State ended with five turnovers to Virginia Tech’s 14. The Nittany Lions scored 22 points off of Virginia Tech’s miscues.
Penn State maintained its stellar shooting in the second half and stretched its lead to 18 points at the 12:02 mark of the period. The Nittany Lions went 12 of 25 (48%) from the field in the second half to preserve the victory.
Seth Lundy, who entered Tuesday with a team-leading 22.3 points per game, didn’t register his first points of the contest until the second half. Lundy finished with two points.
The Nittany Lions received a 25-point effort from their bench.
Penn State returns to the court at 2 p.m. on Sunday as the Nittany Lions travel to Michigan for the Big Ten opener.
“We just had a great win, and now we have to go out and play Michigan,” Ferry said. “That’s your reward. You just have to really be focused, and whatever happens in these games, whether you win or you lose, you have to be ready to move on to that next game.”
