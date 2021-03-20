Penn State wrestlers went 4-for-4 during the NCAA Wrestling Championships in St. Louis on Saturday night.
Two-time Big Ten champion Aaron Brooks, pre-seeded No. 1, capped the Nittany Lions’ unblemished showing with a 3-2 decision against North Carolina State’s Trent Hidlay.
Brooks collected a two-point reversal in the second period, and he was awarded a point after Hidlay was tagged with a stall point.
“I just wanted to stay mentally focused,” Brooks said. “God is my peace on the mat out there, so glory to Him. It’s been a great season. (I) wanted to stay focused and capitalize on any opportunity.”
Iowa claimed its 24th team national championship behind 129 points. Penn State placed second with 113.5 points, Oklahoma State (99.5), Arizona State (74) and Michigan (69) rounded out the rest of the top five. Minnesota (64, No. 7), Ohio State (46.5, No. 9) and Northwestern (45, No. 10) earned finishes in the top 10.
The Hawkeyes went 1-2 in individual championship matches.
Top-seed Spencer Lee, a Franklin Regional High alumnus, won his third national championship with a 7-0 win against Arizona State’s three-seed Brandon Courtney.
Three of the Nittany Lions’ four individual titles were decided in sudden victory.
Penn State’s two-seed Roman Bravo-Young and No. 1 Daton Fix of Oklahoma State met in the first championship meet of the evening. Bravo-Young tallied an escape point in the third period to go with nearly two minutes of riding time. Fix was awarded a stall call that sent the match into sudden victory.
Bravo-Young recorded a two-point takedown in the overtime period to win his first NCAA championship. The win capped a 14-0 season for Bravo-Young, and it handed Fix his first loss of the year.
“I was hanging on there at the end, moving my feet at an angle,” Bravo-Young explained after. “I don’t care what happened in that match, a national title is a national title. It feels amazing. I put a lot of work into this (that) people don’t see. It’s a lot of pressure sometimes. … It means a lot.”
Two-seed Nick Lee (12-2) faced Iowa’s top-ranked Jaydin Eierman (13-0) in a rematch of the Big Ten final that Eierman won, 6-5.
Eierman scored a one-point escape in the second period. Lee tallied a two-point takedown in the third period, but Eierman evened the score at two with a one-point escape in the period.
Lee clinched Penn State’s second victory with a two-point takedown in a sudden victory that gave the Nittany Lions their first NCAA championship at 141 pounds in program history.
“I was tired,” Lee said with a laugh after the win. “But that’s just the nature of wrestling. You get tired, and at the end of the day, you just have to keep fighting.”
Franklin Region High alumnus and Hawkeyes’ wrestler Michael Kemerer (No. 1) drew Penn State three-seed Carter Starroci at 174 pounds in a championship that was a rematch of the Big Ten championship.
Starocci registered an escape point in the second period, and Kemerer tied the score at one with an escape point in the third period. Starocci gave the Nittany Lions their third individual title when he recorded a two-point takedown on Kemerer in overtime.
“When you come to Penn State, I’m telling you, you perform at a big show, and it’s no surprise,” Starocci said. “Our coaches are the best. Huge shout out to (assistant) Coach Casey (Cunningham), that’s my man, and I love him to death.”
Minnesota’s top-ranked Gable Steveson won the national title with an 8-4 decision against Michigan’s two-seed Mason Parris.
Nazareth High alumnus Sammy Sasso (No. 1) was defeated by North Carolina’s Austin O’Connor via a 3-2 decision.
A pair of Pittsburgh wrestlers fell in the finals. At 165, Stanford's Shane Griffith, the No. 8 seed, defeated Jake Wentzel, 7-2, in the finals. Wentzel was the No. 3 seed. Oklahoma State's AJ Ferrari topped Nino Bonaccorsi, 4-2, in the 197-pound finals. Ferrari was the No. 4 seed, while Bonaccorsi was the No. 5 seed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.