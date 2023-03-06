Penn State men’s basketball guard Camren Wynter has been named the Big Ten co-player of the week after hitting back-to-back game-winning shots in a 2-0 week for the Nittany Lions.
Wynter came up with back-to-back game-winning shots to send the Nittany Lions to a pair of Quad 1 victories this past week. He nailed the game-winning 3-pointer with less than a second left in overtime on Wednesday to send Penn State home with a 68-65 road win at Northwestern before making the game-winning putback with 0.5 seconds left to lift Penn State to a 65-64 senior-day comeback win over Maryland on Sunday.
Wynter scored a game-high 24 points in the win over the Wildcats while adding four rebounds and three assists. His game-winner against the Terrapins completed Penn State’s rally from a 16-point deficit. Wynter finished the 2-0 week with a 60 field-goal percentage (12-for-20) and 80 3-point field-goal percentage (4-for-5) while averaging 15.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.
The two wins helped Penn State finish the regular season winning five of their final six games to finish 10-10 in the Big Ten, just the eighth time in Penn State’s 31 seasons in the conference that the Nittany Lions have finished .500 or better in Big Ten play.
Wynter has been a crucial piece to Penn State’s late-season run, averaging 15.2 points per game while shooting 61.7% (29-for-47) from the field and 72.2% (13-for-18) from 3-point range over the past five games combined.
Wynter’s Big Ten co-player of the week honor marks the third time this season that a Nittany Lion has won the conference’s player of the week honor. Jalen Pickett earned the accolade twice this season, on Dec. 27 and Feb. 20.
Wynter and the Nittany Lions open postseason play Thursday when Penn State takes on Illinois in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament. Tip off from the United Center in Chicago is set for 6:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.
Penn State defeated Illinois 74-59 on Dec. 10 and 93-81 on Feb. 14 this season.
