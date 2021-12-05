STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Former Penn State starter Jamari Wheeler received a lot of attention from the Nittany Lion fans packed inside the Bryce Jordan Center Sunday evening.
Following his offseason transfer to Big Ten foe Ohio State, Wheeler was met by a chorus of boos and jeers nearly every time he touched the basketball against his former team.
The hostile welcome didn’t prevent him from scoring nine points and tallying a team-high nine assists as Ohio State defeated Penn State 76-64 on Sunday at the Bryce Jordan Center.
“I give Jamari a lot of credit,” Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said after the game. “I think he expected the crowd to obviously give him some attention, but I know there were some positive things said to him, as well, which I know he appreciated. He loves this place, so I know it was an emotional game for him.”
Wheeler played at Penn State (4-4, 0-1 Big Ten) for four seasons and was an integral part of the Nittany Lions. He secured a starting role in the Buckeyes’ rotation ahead of Ohio State’s season opener and has helped the Buckeyes 6-2 start.
“I knew the date right when the Big Ten schedule dropped,” Wheeler said. “I circled it. It was a big one coming here in and getting this win, definitely.”
The contest is the first between the two schools this season as the Nittany Lions travel to Columbus on Jan. 16.
Despite Wheeler’s departure, the weekend reunion wasn’t all hostile for the transfer. Former teammate and current Penn State starter John Harrar shared a heartfelt moment with Wheeler – his former roommate – at the end of the game.
“I told him to go say hi to my mom and my girlfriend,” Harrar said of his post-game conversation with Wheeler. “My family’s been with him for four years. I lived with him for four years. I just told him to go say hi, and that we’ll see each other again.”
Penn State’s Seth Lundy recorded Penn State's first five points of the contest and continued to spark the Nittany Lions offensively through the first 20 minutes. He was 5-for-10 from the field and 1 of 3 from beyond the arc to pace all scorers with 11 points in the opening half.
The Nittany Lions went on a 14-3 run early in the first half that saw them hold a 19-15 lead early in the period.
After settling down offensively and defensively, the Buckeyes responded with a run on their own following a first-half timeout in response to the Nittany Lions’ hot start.
The Buckeyes shot 55.6% from the field – including 7 of 16 from 3-point range – in the first half and led 41-30 at the half.
“We went on a run to start the game, and I felt like we let our guard down after that,” Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry said. “I tried to warn them in the timeout that the game’s not over. We have to do this for 40 minutes. We didn’t come out to win the first three minutes of the game.”
Ohio State extended its lead to 18 points with 14:04 to play in the second half, but a late push by Penn State whittled the Buckeyes’ lead to six points after Jalen Pickett converted a three-point play at the 50-second mark in the second half.
Pickett paced all scorers with 23 points. He scored 13 points in the second half.
“I don’t feel good that we didn’t put 40 minutes together, but how we fought in the second half, I can live with the results if we play like that the entire time,” Shrewsberry said. “And that’s all we’re trying to do, no matter what this record looks like.”
Harrar ended with a double-double behind his 12-point, 12-rebound outing. Teammate Seth Lundy contributed 13 points.
Kyle Young’s 16 points led all Ohio State scorers. E.J. Liddell tallied 14 points, while Malaki Branham ended with 11 points.
Penn State returns to the court on Wednesday to host Wagner.
