Micah Shrewsberry’s tenure as Penn State’s men’s basketball coach has ended after two seasons.
Penn State Athletic Director Patrick Kraft in a statement announced Shrewberry contacted him to let him know about his departure from the program. While Kraft did not mention a destination for Shrewsberry, reports by ESPN, Stadium, CBS and other outlets on Wednesday stated that Shrewsberry and Notre Dame were working out a deal to make Shrewsberry the Fighting Irish’s next basketball coach.
“This afternoon, Penn State head men’s basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry called to inform me that he was leaving the university to accept a position at another institution,” Kraft said in the statement. “We thank Micah for his contributions to the PSU community and wish him the very best. We are already moving forward in a search for a new head coach and will identify and appoint a tremendous coach, teacher and person, who will take us to unprecedented heights.”
Shrewsberry will replace 23-year Notre Dame coach Mike Brey. In February, Brey announced he would step down from the position.
Penn State ended its season on Saturday with a 71-66 loss to Texas in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Nittany Lions defeated Texas A&M on March 16 in the national tourney’s opening round. Penn State reached the Big Ten Tournament championship game as a No. 10 seed earlier this month before suffering a 67-65 loss to top-seeded Purdue.
Penn State won nine of its final 12 games of the season to earn its first NCAA bid since 2011.
Penn State hired Shrewsberry, an Indiana native, in March 2021 as the program’s 14th coach. Before he arrived at State College, Shrewsberry served as an assistant at Purdue, a post he held on two occasions. He compiled a 37-31 record in two seasons with the program.
Shrewsberry led Penn State to a 14-17 record during his inaugural season with the program. His signature wins that season included a 62-58 victory against then-No. 19 Michigan State and a three-game run in the Big Ten Tournament that ended with an eight-point loss to Purdue in the quarterfinal round.
After losing the first four games this February, Penn State went 3-1 to conclude the month. The Nittany Lions squandered a 19-point, second-half lead against Rutgers in an eventual loss on Feb. 26 before winning five straight and reaching the Big Ten Tournament championship.
It’s a return home for Shrewsberry, an Indianapolis native. He graduated from Hanover College in 1999 and earned his master's in sports management from Indiana State in 2003.
Shrewsberry has had many stops at Indiana-based colleges across his 23-year coaching journey. He started as a graduate assistant for the University of Indianapolis for the 1999-2000 season. He was then an assistant coach at Wabash University for a brief time in 2001 before spending two seasons at DePauw University.
After a few seasons as the director of basketball operations at Marshall University in West Virginia, Shrewsberry returned to Indiana to become the head coach of the Indiana-South Bend men's basketball team. He was in that role for two seasons.
He then moved closer to home after that, landing a job with Butler University. After one season as a coordinator of basketball operations, he spent three more years on the Bulldogs’ bench as an assistant coach.
Shrewsberry then made the first of his two stops at Purdue, taking an assistant job there. When former Butler coach Brad Stevens was then hired by the NBA’s Boston Celtics in 2013, though, he brought Shrewsberry along, with the latter spending six seasons alongside Stevens in Boston.
After the 2018-19 season, Purdue coach Matt Painter was able to convince Shrewsberry to come back to the college ranks, offering him an associate head coach role. He was in that position for two seasons with the Boilermakers before being hired as the head coach at Penn State.
Penn State assistant Adam Fisher has emerged as a player favorite to succeed Shrewsberry. Fisher played for the Nittany Lions and graduated in 2006. He joined Shrewsberry’s staff in March 2021 after an eight-year stint as an assistant at Miami (Florida). He has also coached at Boston University and Villanova.
“Don’t overthink it, Adam Fisher is the man for the job @PennStateMBB,” Penn State basketball player Andrew Funk tweeted on Wednesday.
Jalen Pickett, the Nittany Lions’ leading scorer this season, tweeted: “HIRE COACH FISH KEEP THE SUCCESS GOING !!!!!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.