STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – When Penn State’s Jalen Pickett surges, this season’s results have generally favored the Nittany Lions’ chances. When the Nittany Lions receive complementary scoring efforts from Andrew Funk and Seth Lundy, the team has proven to be difficult out for most opponents.
The senior trio combined for 60 points as Penn State rolled to an 85-66 win against visiting Indiana on Wednesday to help the Nittany Lions snap a two-game losing streak.
“How we competed in practice was how we played tonight,” Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry said. “I’m so proud of our guys. I’m so proud of what they did, how they played, the resolve we played with.”
Funk, a Bucknell transfer, scored a season-high 23 points.
Lundy crossed the career 1,000-point mark with a dunk late in the second half to finish with a game-high 25 points. He also etched a new season-high scoring total. Pickett and Evan Mahaffey contributed 12 points apiece.
Penn State’s (12-5, 3-3 Big Ten) offense through the first eight minutes consisted of a heavy dose of Lundy. He scored eight of the Nittany Lions’ first 10 points when a timeout was called with 12:08 remaining in the first half as Indiana held a 12-10 advantage.
Indiana’s (10-6, 1-4 Big Ten) first-half lead was short-lived as a trio of 3-pointers from Pickett and Lundy (two) gave the Nittany Lions a 19-15 lead with 7:45 to go in the opening half.
The Hoosiers went on a nearly four-and-a-half-minute scoring drought before Trayce Jackson-Davis ended it with a basket in the post to cut Indiana’s deficit to four points.
Penn State found complementary pieces for its offense as the Hoosiers’ offensive struggles continued in the first. Funk and Mahaffey contributed field goals as Penn State went on a 13-3 run while Indiana connected on just one of its eight attempts from the field. Trey Galloway finally ended the drought with a layup.
Penn State closed the first half by connecting on six of its final nine shots to lead 37-26 at intermission.
The Nittany Lions were 48.3% through the first 20 minutes, while the Hoosiers were 42.3%.
Indiana began the second half of an 8-0 run spearheaded by six points from Jackson-Davis. Hoosier shooters opened the period 4-of-5 from the field to come within five points of tying the score at 39 four minutes into the second half.
Funk made his fourth 3-pointer of the contest to push the Nittany Lions’ lead to eight points, and he provided two more baskets from behind the arc to give Penn State a 52-42 lead with 12:56 remaining.
“We know sometimes in the second half we don’t start off great, and we knew that if we could play great the first eight minutes of the second half that we had the game,” Lundy said.
“We did that. We just dug deep.”
Funk finished 7 of 12 from behind the arc, and the Nittany Lions ended the contest 18 of 31 from 3-point range.
Penn State shot 54.2% in the contest. It also scored 17 points off of 11 Indiana turnovers.
Jackson-Davis finished with a team-high 14 points for the Hoosiers. He collected 11 rebounds. Jalen Hood-Schifino and Tamar Bates ended with 11 points apiece. Trey Galloway tallied 10 points.
“I thought going into this game, whoever could control the paint would win the game,” Shrewsberry said. “We had to do it on both ends because they’re so good at getting there.
“Whether that’s through Trayce, Hood-Schifino driving, whether it’s Trey Galloway driving, they’re so good at getting in the paint and causing you problems. Defensively, that was key.”
After losses against Michigan and Purdue, Shrewsberry said he upped the intensity during practices to test his players’ resolve and find where their focus lay as the team prepared to enter the second half of their schedule. Lundy recalled the past few days and credited them to Penn State’s outing.
“The last couple of days, I’m not going to lie, felt like summer workouts,” Lundy said with a laugh. “He was really hard on us, but that’s who we are. We’re a gritty team. When we’re playing gritty, and when we share the ball offensively, that’s when we play our best offense and our best defense.”
The Nittany Lions return to the court next Tuesday at No. 18 Wisconsin.
Elton Hayes is a veteran sports writer who covers Penn State for CNHI LLC publications. Contact him at ehayes@cnhi.com or follow him on Twitter @EHDC12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.