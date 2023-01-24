PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Penn State dipped to under .500 in Big Ten play after falling, 65-45, at No. 23 Rutgers on Tuesday. The Scarlet Knights held the Nittany Lions to their lowest scoring output of the season.
Jalen Pickett scored a team-high 15 points to go with eight rebounds for the Nittany Lions. Bucknell transfer Andrew Funk and Seth Lundy each finished with 12 points. Funk added four rebounds and two assists.
Four Scarlet Knight players tallied double-figure scoring efforts. Clifford Omoruyi recorded 16 points and 10 rebounds. Aundre Hyatt added 14 points, Paul Mulcahy registered 12 and Caleb McConnell ended with 10.
Rutgers (14-6, 6-3 Big Ten) entered Tuesday with the Big Ten’s best defense, and the Scarlet Knights again proved a formidable defensive opponent. Penn State shooters connected on just 33% (18 of 54) of their shots from the floor. The Nittany Lions were 4 of 26 from 3-point territory.
The Scarlet Knights also won the rebound advantage, 43-26.
Penn State (13-7, 4-5 Big Ten) was held to a season-low 24 points in the first half. The Nittany Lions were 9 of 28 (32.1%) from the floor, including 3-for-13 on attempts from behind the arc in the opening period. Lundy continued his strong January, recording 10 points and two rebounds in the first 20 minutes. Jalen Pickett collected seven first-half rebounds.
After trailing by eight points at the half, Penn State came within three points of tying the score at 39 after Pickett scored on a layup with 13:08 remaining in the second half. Rutgers then went on a 12-2 run that saw its three-point advantage balloon to a 51-38 lead with 8:02 to play in the period.
Penn State closed the contest with a 3:45 scoring drought.
Rutgers shot 46% (23 of 50) and was 15 of 19 (78.9%) from the free-throw line. The Scarlet Knights also received a 16-point effort from their bench.
Penn State hosts Michigan at noon on Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.