STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Penn State men's basketball coach Mike Rhoades officially announced five members of his coaching staff.
Jamal Brunt, J.D. Byers, Brent Scott and Jimmy Martelli will join Rhoades after serving on his staff at Virginia Commonwealth, while Penn State all-time great Joe Crispin was named assistant to the head coach.
Brunt will serve as associate head coach, Byers and Scott will be assistant coaches, Martelli will hold the title of chief of staff and Joe Crispin will serve as assistant to the head coach.
Brunt has served on Rhoades’ staff at both Virginia Commonwealth (2018-23) and Randolph-Macon (2003-05), in addition to playing for Rhoades at Randolph-Macon. Brunt, a Baltimore native, also owns coaching experience at Miami (Fla.) and Richmond.
Brunt engineered one of the nation’s top defenses throughout his time at Virginia Commonwealth as associate head coach and defensive coordinator, helping the Rams to three NCAA Tournament appearances, four national postseason appearances and a pair of Atlantic 10 titles during his five seasons on Rhoades’ staff.
Brunt was the offensive coordinator during his three seasons at Miami, in which the Hurricanes reached the NCAA Tournament three times.
Byers has served on Rhoades’ staff at Virginia Commonwealth (2017-23), Rice (2014-17) and Randolph-Macon (2007-09).
As assistant coach at Virginia Commonwealth, Byers helped the Rams go 129-61 over the past six seasons with three NCAA Tournament appearances, four national postseason appearances, a pair of Atlantic 10 regular-season titles and one Atlantic 10 Tournament championship. He played an integral role in signing the Atlantic 10’s top recruiting class in three of the past four years and signing three of the program’s top six highest-ranked recruits in program history. Byers helped mentor a pair of NBA draft picks in Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland and Vince Williams Jr.
Byers previously helped Rhoades engineer a stunning turnaround at Rice. The Owls improved by 18 wins in three seasons (2014-17) and that success culminated in a 23-12 campaign in 2016-17.
Scott has served on Rhoades’ staff at Virginia Commonwealth (2017-23) and Rice (2016-17). The former professional player also owns Power Five coaching experience at Texas Christian (2012-16) and Louisiana State (2008-12).
Scott was responsible for post player development as an assistant coach at Virginia Commonwealth in addition to serving as the recruiting coordinator for the past four seasons.
After a standout collegiate career at Rice, Scott played professionally for 14 years, including a 16-game stint in the NBA with the Indiana Pacers in 1997.
Scott was inducted to the Rice Hall of Fame in 2015. He was a three-time all-conference selection for the Owls. He finished his career as the school's all-time leader in points (1,906) and rebounds (1,049) and currently sits second in both categories.
Martelli will hold the title of chief of staff at Penn State after serving as director of basketball operations on Rhoades’ staff at Virginia Commonwealth from 2017-23.
The son of longtime and legendary Division I basketball coach Phil Martelli, Jimmy Martelli grew up around basketball and has logged eight years on the sidelines as a college assistant coach, including the 2006-07 season at Randolph-Macon under Rhoades.
Crispin spent the past seven seasons as the head men’s basketball coach at Rowan University in Glassboro, New Jersey, where he guided the Profs to a 114-54 record, three NCAA Tournament appearances, two conference titles and the 2023 Sweet 16. He collected the fourth-most wins by a head coach in school history through his seven years on the sideline.
Crispin engineered one of the most prolific offenses in the country at Rowan, as the Profs averaged more than 80 points per game in each of his final six seasons. Rowan averaged 90-plus points per game in each of the past two seasons.
The guard joined the Los Angeles Lakers in 2001 as a free agent and enjoyed a highly successful career in Europe for more than a decade.
A four-year starter and 2001 team captain, Crispin starred for Penn State during one of the program’s best periods as the team made three postseason appearances during his career, including trips to the 2001 NCAA Sweet 16, 1998 NIT final and 2000 NIT semifinals.
Crispin is fourth in school history in career scoring (1,986 points), fourth in career 3-pointers made (308), fifth in career assists (485), sixth in career free throws made (448) and seventh in career field goals made (615).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.