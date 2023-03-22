Penn State could soon be officially in the market for a new men’s basketball coach.
Reports by ESPN, Stadium, CBS and other outlets on Wednesday announced second-year Nittany Lions oach Micah Shrewsberry is headed to Notre Dame to replace Mike Brey less than a week after the Nittany Lions won their first NCAA Tournament contest since 2001.
“Notre Dame has come to an agreement with Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry, sources told @Stadium,” Stadium basketball analyst Jeff Goodman tweeted on Wednesday afternoon.
Penn State ended its season on Saturday with a 71-66 loss to Texas in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Nittany Lions defeated Texas A&M on March 16 in the national tourney’s opening round. Penn State reached the Big Ten Tournament championship game as a No. 10 seed earlier this month before suffering a 67-65 loss to top-seeded Purdue.
Penn State won nine of its final 12 games of the season to earn its first NCAA bid since 2011.
Penn State hired Shrewsberry, an Indiana native, in March 2021 as the program’s 14th coach. Before he arrived at State College, Shrewsberry served as an assistant at Purdue, a post he held on two occasions. He’s compiled a 37-31 record in two seasons with the program.
Shrewsberry led Penn State to a 14-17 record during his inaugural season with the program. Signature wins that season included a 62-58 victory against then-No. 19 Michigan State and a three-game run in the Big Ten Tournament that ended with an eight-point loss to Purdue in the quarterfinal round.
After losing the first four games in February, Penn State went 3-1 to conclude the month. The Nittany Lions squandered a 19-point, second-half lead against Rutgers in an eventual loss on Feb. 26 before winning five straight and reaching the Big Ten Tournament championship game.
It’s a return home for Shrewsberry, an Indianapolis native. He graduated from Hanover College in 1999 and earned his master's in sports management from Indiana State in 2003.
Shrewsberry has had many stops at Indiana-based colleges across his 23-year coaching journey. He started as a graduate assistant for the University of Indianapolis for the 1999-2000 season. He was then an assistant coach at Wabash University for a brief time in 2001 before spending two seasons at DePauw University.
After a few seasons as the director of basketball operations at Marshall University in West Virginia, Shrewsberry returned to Indiana to become the head coach of the Indiana-South Bend men's basketball team. He was in that role for two seasons.
He then moved closer to home after that, landing a job with Butler University. After one season as a coordinator of basketball operations, he spent three more years on the Bulldogs’ bench as an assistant coach.
Shrewsberry then made the first of his two stops at Purdue, taking an assistant job there. When former Butler coach Brad Stevens was then hired by the NBA’s Boston Celtics in 2013, though, he brought Shrewsberry along, with the latter spending six seasons alongside Stevens in Boston.
After the 2019 season, Purdue coach Matt Painter was able to convince Shrewsberry to come back to the college ranks, offering him an associate head coach role. He was in that position for two seasons with the Boilermakers before being hired as the head coach at Penn State.
