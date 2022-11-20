CHARLESTON, S.C. – Penn State secured a third-place finish in the 2022 Charleston Classic with a 68-56 win against Colorado State on Sunday at TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina.
The Nittany Lions opened the contest on a 13-0 run that Colorado State finally ended with 12:35 to play in the first half. Five different Nittany Lions recorded points during the 13-0 run.
Penn State (5-1) led 33-21 at the half behind going 13 of 32 (40.6%) from the field. Seth Lundy scored a team-leading 14 points in the opening half and finished with a game-high 17 points. Jalen Pickett recorded a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Bucknell transfer Andrew Funk ended with eight points.
The Rams received better efforts offensively in the second half as their 35 points scored during the last 20 minutes matched the Nittany Lions.
Isaiah Rivera posted 15 points to lead all Colorado State scorers. John Tonje finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Patrick Cartier added 11 points to round out double-figure scorers for the Rams.
Penn State led by 19 points with 4:10 left to play in the second half.
The Nittany Lions finished 41% from the field (23 of 55) and caused nine Colorado State turnovers. Colorado State was 21 of 64 (32.8%) from the field and dropped to 4-2 on the season with the loss. The Rams began their tournament run with an 85-53 win against South Carolina last Thursday before falling to Charleston, 74-64.
The Nittany Lions opened the four-day tournament with a 73-68 win against Furman in the tournament’s first round last Thursday. Virginia Tech handed Penn State a 61-59 loss a day later that sent the Nittany Lions to Sunday’s third-place game.
Penn State returns to the court at 7 p.m. Friday when it hosts Lafayette.
