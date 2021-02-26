STATE COLLEGE – Purdue entered Friday’s road contest against Penn State with the fourth-lowest scoring offense in the Big Ten, but the Boilermakers had little problem registering points against the Nittany Lions.
Purdue posted a 73-52 victory in the Bryce Jordan Center to complete the series’ sweep this season against Penn State. The Boilermakers defeated the Nittany Lions, 80-72, on Jan. 17.
“We struggled with everything,” Penn State interim coach Jim Ferry said. “I thought we looked a little fatigued right at the start of the game. The two times we had the runs that we came back, I thought we looked a little gassed.”
The Nittany Lions’ 52-point finish was a season low. Penn State (8-13, 5-12 Big Ten) only shot 35% (22-of-62) from the field. Friday marked just the third time this season Penn State scored in the 50-point range. The Nittany Lions’ previous two 50-point showings also resulted in losses.
Myreon Jones led Penn State with 11 points (5 of 7 from the field) en route to posting his 18th double-digit scoring effort of the year and his fifth consecutive. Jones, who leads the Nittany Lions in scoring this year, recorded a career-high 29 points against Nebraska on Tuesday. Jones has now scored 502 points in Big Ten play during his three-year Penn State career.
Myles Dread added nine points and was 5 of 7 from beyond the arc. Jamari Wheeler also finished with nine points, and collected six rebounds, six assists and four steals, while John Harrar contributed nine points.
Purdue’s (16-8, 11-6 Big Ten) Stefan Stefanovic led all scorers with 16 points. Jaden Ivey added 14 points to go with five rebounds, four blocks and three steals. Trevion Williams recorded 11 points and five rebounds, and Eric Hunter Jr. ended with 10 points.
“I thought Trevion Williams really set the tone,” Ferry said. “More so with his passing – was shredding us with his passing… We tried to double him, we tried to do couple different things.”
Purdue shot 73% from the field before the first media timeout, which occurred with 12:28 left to play in the opening half. Dread kept Penn State competitive early after hitting three of his first 3-point attempts, and the Nittany Lions went on an 8-0 run over nearly two-and-a-half minutes in the opening period to cut the deficit to 24-21 with 7:53 to go in the first period.
However, the Nittany Lions’ offense disappeared while the Boilermakers took advantage of the scoring lull. Penn State only made two of its final 14 shot attempts in the first half and trailed, 41-26, at intermission.
The Boilermakers extended their lead to 22 points after Aaron Wheeler connected on a 3-point with 13:18 remaining in the game. Purdue’s lead never dipped below 17 points after Wheeler’s basket from beyond the arc.
Penn State pulled its starters with just under three minutes to play.
The Boilermakers shot 51.9% (27 of 52) from the field, and out-rebounded Penn State, 41-28.
“We were just taking guys on box-outs,” Williams said of Purdue’s success on the glass. “We had a focus going into the last couple of practices leading up to this game. We wanted to focus on boxing out.”
The Nittany Lions entered the contest with the Big Ten’s stingiest defense, as they averaged 8.15 per game. Purdue, however, bested Penn State in the stat category on Friday, winning the battle eight to six.
Penn State hosts Minnesota at 7 p.m. Wednesday for its final home game of the regular season. The Nittany Lions travel to Maryland on March 7 for the regular-season finale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.