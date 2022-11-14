STATE COLLEGE – In Year 1 of his Penn State tenure, forward Jalen Pickett put the Big Ten on notice behind a team-leading 13.3 points per game last season. On Monday, the Nittany Lions’ Swiss Army knife did it all, registering the program’s second triple-double as Penn State defeated Butler 68-62 to improve to 3-0 on the young season during the 2022 Gavitt Tipoff Games.
Pickett posted 15 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds to enter the program’s record books. Calvin Booth is responsible for the school’s only other triple-double.
“It’s a great accomplishment, for sure, more happy with the win, of course,” Pickett said postgame. “It got close there at the end, but (we just) did what the team needed. We have guards who want to rebound the ball so we can play faster in transition. I have shooters all around me.”
Bucknell transfer Andrew Funk finished with 11 points, while Seth Lundy’s 10-point outing rounded out Penn State’s double-figure scorers.
Penn State shot 27 of 59 (45.8%) from the field, including 14 of 26 (53.8%) shooting during a second half in which Butler outscored the Nittany Lions, 36-35.
Pickett and Funk provided 17 of Penn State’s second-half points that helped stave off a persistent Butler effort. Pickett recorded eight rebounds and seven assists in the first half.
Penn State finished with 18 assists to push its average to 13.5 through the first three games. The Nittany Lions entered the contest ranked second in the Big Ten in assists.
Seth Lundy provided a quick five-point burst as part of a 7-0 first-half run that gave Penn State a 10-4 lead at the first media timeout. The Nittany Lions stretched their early lead to 10 points at the 3:16 mark in the first half after a layup by Pickett. The Bulldogs then strung together a 5-0 run to trim the deficit in half before Camren Wynter made a put-back attempt as time expired in the half to send Penn State into the break with a 33-26 lead.
The Nittany Lions shot 13 of 33 (39.4%) from the field in the first half. Butler was 11-for-34 (32.4%) on attempts from the field through the first 20 minutes.
Butler opened the second half on a 6-0 run to come within two points of tying the score at 34 before Lundy uncorked a 3-pointer to halt the Bulldogs’ run. Butler surged again with a five-minute run in which it connected on five of its eight attempts from the field to tie the score at 38 with 15:11 to play in the second half.
“They’re a very sound defensive team,” Funk said. “Very physically athletic – made our lives a bit more difficult. But if you look at Pickett’s stat line, if you look at the way Cam comes off a ball screen in a way that we all space the floor, the shots are going to come.”
The Bulldogs grabbed their first lead of the night at 39-38 following a free throw by Eric Hunter Jr with 14:35 to play in the second half.
Funk responded with an eight-point outburst courtesy of two 3-pointers and a two-point jumper to push Penn State ahead, 48-44, with 10:22 left in the second half. Butler called a timeout two minutes later after its deficit ballooned to eight points as Penn State went on a 12-2 run.
Butler chipped into Penn State's lead and only trailed by four points with 28 seconds left in the game, but two late free throws by Wynter preserved the Nittany Lions' win.
“We didn’t perform well at the end – I think we’ll be better,” Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry said. “I think some of that is us not playing together yet. Us getting a little bit loose at the end, turning the basketball over. For stretches, I thought we played really well. I thought we guarded, I thought we really guarded. I thought we really got them into the shots we wanted them to take. We kept our defense. We kept our shell intact where we didn’t have to over-rotate too much, which keeps us in great block-out position."
Penn State heads to Charleston, South Carolina, on Thursday to play Furman in the Nittany Lions’ first contest of the Charleston Classic. Rounds 2 and 3 of the tournament will be played on Friday and Sunday.
