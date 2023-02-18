Jalen Pickett scored a game-high 32 points on Saturday to help send Penn State to a 76-69 road win at Minnesota.
Pickett – the Nittany Lions’ leading scorer this season – has recorded 73 points in Penn State’s past two games. He registered 41 points in a win against Illinois last Tuesday in the highest-scoring output by a Nittany Lions player since 1961.
Camren Wynter finished with 14 points, and Bucknell transfer Andrew Funk accumulated 11 to round out Penn State’s double-figure scorers.
Pickett also collected nine rebounds and eight assists.
Penn State (16-11, 7-9 Big Ten) and Minnesota largely remained within a four-point swing through most of the first half until Funk uncorked a 3-pointer at the 5:28 mark that sparked an 8-0 run by the Nittany Lions which gave them a 37-29 advantage.
Penn State registered 12 points off Minnesota turnovers in the opening half and connected on 18 of its 30 (60%) shots from the field to lead the Golden Gophers, 45-35, at the half. Minnesota went scoreless during the final 2:43 of the opening period.
Minnesota (7-17, 1-13 Big Ten) used a 7-0 run to begin the second half before Wynter made a free throw to give the Nittany Lions their first points of the half. Another 6-0 run by the Golden Gophers saw them grab a 48-46 lead with 13:56 remaining. Pickett and Seth Lundy, however, combined to send Penn State on an 11-0 run. Pickett contributed seven of the 11 points to give the Nittany Lions a 61-52 lead with 8:26 to play.
The Golden Gophers came within three points of tying the score at 67 with just under five minutes left in regulation before a four-point outburst by Pickett helped preserve the Penn State win.
The Nittany Lions shot 48.3% (28 of 58) from the floor, including going 10 of 26 from 3-point territory. Penn State went 10 of 13 (77%) from the free-throw line.
Dawson Garcia posted a team-high 23 points for the Golden Gophers. Pharrel Payne added 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Joshua Ola-Joseph ended with 11 points. Minnesota, collectively, connected on 28 of its 56 (50%) shots from the field.
Penn State is at Ohio State at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
