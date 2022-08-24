STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – The Penn State men’s basketball program received a commitment from 247Sports-ranked four-star power forward Carey Booth on Wednesday.
Booth is the son of former Penn State basketball standout and current Denver Nuggets General Manager Calvin Booth.
“(Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry) really believed in me, and he recruited me really hard,” Carey Booth said during his commitment video, which was livestreamed on YouTube. “He had a plan, and he showed me what I could do at that school. He really compared me to other guys he had before like Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and I saw his success at other schools like Purdue and Butler. What he did with Gordon Hayward was special, as well. I just feel like I can have a really good chance to win there and also reach my goals.”
The 6-foot-9, 190-pounder selected Penn State over Texas, Stanford, Ohio State and Vanderbilt. He holds additional scholarship offers from Florida, Georgetown, Iowa, Michigan and other Power Five programs.
Booth is a senior at Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire).
247Sports lists him as the No. 3 player in New Hampshire in the 2023 class, and the outlet ranks him No. 76 nationally among 2023 prospects.
“Booth is a long-term stock,” writes Adam Finkelstein, 247Sports director of scouting. “He’s not ready to dominate a game and has several areas that need to be addressed before he’s college-ready, but long-term, there are a lot of markers for future success. He is the son of longtime NBA player and current Denver Nuggets GM Calvin Booth. The crux of the upside is based on the combination of size and skill.”
Booth is the third player from the 2023 class to verbally commit to the Nittany Lions. The trio also includes three-star guards Braden Shrewsberry and Logan Imes. The former is the son of second-year Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry.
“I was just really impressed with how much the Penn State coaching staff did a good job recruiting me and the high-level coaching they have there, and the opportunity I have to succeed there,” Carey Booth said during the live stream.
Calvin Booth played in 114 games throughout his career as a Nittany Lion. He averaged 11.3 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. As a junior, he was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 1998. He was selected by the Washington Wizards during the second round (No. 35 overall) of the NBA draft in 1999 and retired in 2009. He was named general manager of the Denver Nuggets in 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.