Jalen Pickett has received the lion’s share of accolades this season for Penn State. And it’s difficult to find fault as he’s having one of the most successful seasons in program history.
Teammate Seth Lundy, however, has put together the best season of his four-year Penn State career, and on Friday, Lundy further underscored his importance to the program.
Lundy’s 3-pointer in overtime lifted No. 10 seed Penn State to a 67-65 win against second-seeded Northwestern to send the Nittany Lions to the semifinal round of the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago for the first time since 2018.
“It was just a great opportunity. … And I didn’t want the turnover, so I felt like getting up a shot would be better than nothing, so I just (isolated) him,” Lundy said of his go-ahead shot.
Lundy finished with a team-high 16 points, including making a jumper with 37 seconds left in regulation that tied the score at 56. He also collected seven rebounds.
Penn State (21-12) will play either No. 3 Indiana or No. 6 Maryland at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Friday’s win marked Penn State’s second this season against Northwestern. The Nittany Lions defeated the Wildcats 68-65 in overtime in Evanston, Illinois, earlier this month.
Penn State led by four points early in overtime before a 6-1 Northwestern run gave the Wildcats a 62-61 advantage with 1:17 left in the extra period. Lundy uncorked the go-ahead 3-pointer with just 46 seconds left to play to give Penn State a lead it didn't surrender. Pickett added a pair of free throws, while Lundy made one during the final stretch.
“I think our toughness showed tonight,” Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry said. “I didn’t feel like we played our best basketball, and (Northwestern) probably had a lot to do with that because they’re a good defensive team that causes you problems. But we just fought through it, and we haven’t always this year.”
Northwestern led Penn State 26-25 at halftime, but the Nittany Lions opened the second half on a 6-0 run and led 45-38 after consecutive baskets by freshman Kanye Clary. The Wildcats tied the score at 45 when Chase Audige hit a jumper with 7:35 remaining in the second half. Northwestern briefly clutched a two-point lead several possessions later before Lundy wrestled the advantage back in Penn State’s favor with a 3-pointer.
Northwestern’s Ty Berry made a 3-pointer near the top of the key to give the Wildcats a 54-52 lead, but Pickett on the following possession made a layup to tie the score.
Penn State called a timeout after a layup by Robbie Beran gave the Wildcats a 56-54 lead with one minute remaining in the second half. Lundy’s jumper following the timeout tied the score at 56, sending both teams into overtime.
“We just are fighters, man,” Lundy said. “We’re always in games like this every single night. I feel like this is the best conference in basketball. So every game in this conference is a dogfight.”
Mikey Henn scored the Nittany Lions’ first five points, and Penn State didn’t crack double-digit scoring until the 8:28 mark in the first half when Lundy scored in the paint while drawing a foul. Penn State’s offense found traction late in the first half. Andrew Funk and Lundy connected on 3-pointers, and Clary provided a layup that sent the Nittany Lions on an 8-0 and gave them a 25-21 lead with 1:47 remaining in the half. The Nittany Lions made four of their last five shots to close the opening period.
Both teams combined to shoot 18 of 57 from the field in the first half, as Penn State made nine of its 25 shots, while the Wildcats connected on nine of its 32 attempts.
The Nittany Lions had seven first-half turnovers and finished with 15. Penn State also went 18 of 29 (62.1%) from the free-throw line.
Pickett finished with 15 points, and Funk added 14. Clary ended with 11.
A strong push to end the regular season has positioned Penn State to appear in its first NCAA Tournament since 2011. Thursday’s second-round win against No. 7 Illinois strongly helped the Nittany Lions’ cause. On Friday, Sporting News basketball writer Mike DeCourcy projected Penn State as a No. 10 seed in the national tournament.
