John Harrar

Penn State's John Harrar (21) goes up between Michigan State's Marcus Bingham, Jr., left, and Gabe Brown (44) in the first half of NCAA college basketball game Tuesday , Feb. 15, 2022, in State College, Pa. 

 The Associated Press

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – John Harrar scored 16 points and pulled down a career-high 16 rebounds to lead Penn State to a 62-58 win against No. 19 Michigan State on Tuesday.

Harrar scored nine of his 16 points during the final five minutes of the game to help Penn State erase a 14-point second-half deficit.

Seth Lundy finished with 17 points and five rebounds, while Jalen Pickett ended with 10 points. The Nittany Lions were 22 of 56 (39.3%) from the field and recorded seven steals.

Julius Marble II posted a team-high 14 points on 6 of 7 shooting for Michigan State, while teammate Max Christie registered 10 points. Michigan State shot 45.8% from the field through the first 20 minutes, but connected on just 12 of its 31 (38.7%) attempts from the field in the second half.

Penn State returns to the Bryce Jordan Center on Thursday when it hosts Minnesota.

Elton Hayes is a veteran sports writer who covers Penn State for CNHI LLC publications. Contact him at ehayes@cnhi.com or follow him on Twitter @EHDC12.

Trending Video

Recommended for you