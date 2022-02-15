STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – John Harrar scored 16 points and pulled down a career-high 16 rebounds to lead Penn State to a 62-58 win against No. 19 Michigan State on Tuesday.
Harrar scored nine of his 16 points during the final five minutes of the game to help Penn State erase a 14-point second-half deficit.
Seth Lundy finished with 17 points and five rebounds, while Jalen Pickett ended with 10 points. The Nittany Lions were 22 of 56 (39.3%) from the field and recorded seven steals.
Julius Marble II posted a team-high 14 points on 6 of 7 shooting for Michigan State, while teammate Max Christie registered 10 points. Michigan State shot 45.8% from the field through the first 20 minutes, but connected on just 12 of its 31 (38.7%) attempts from the field in the second half.
Penn State returns to the Bryce Jordan Center on Thursday when it hosts Minnesota.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.