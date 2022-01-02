STATE COLLEGE – Even with his team playing for the first time in three weeks, Penn State men’s basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry wasn’t worried about where his team was heading into Sunday’s matchup with Indiana.
The Nittany Lions, Shrewsberry said, competed in what he called a second training camp during a 22-day COVID-19 layoff, which laid the foundation for Sunday’s 61-58 win at the Bryce Jordan Center.
“It wasn’t the most pleasant time for our guys with how they competed and what they did over the layoff,” Shrewsberry said. “We had a bunch of two-a-days, it wasn’t like we were going to get a couple of shots up. We looked at how can we improve. What can we do to get better.”
The Nittany Lions took the lead with 14 minutes left against the Hoosiers — eventually pushing the lead to 10 – before hanging on to give Shrewsberry his first Big Ten win.
“I’m a kid from Indiana and I grew up idolizing coach (Bob) Knight and his teams, how they played and what they did,” he said. “The greatest way to honor somebody is the way that you play. We played gritty and our guys knew that’s what it took to win tonight and in the Big Ten.”
Even with the layoff — the Nittany Lions (6-5, 1-2) last played Dec. 11 – Penn State made 11 3-pointers and Sam Sessoms made two free throws in the final 15 seconds to secure the win.
Indiana drops to 10-3 overall, 1-2 in the conference.
Jalen Pickett scored 15 points, including three 3-pointers for the Nittany Lions and Myles Dread connected on four more for the Nittany Lions.
“We gave up 3s tonight and that’s the first time a team has gotten away from us,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. “Give them credit, they moved the ball around, but our pick-and-roll coverage was terrible. It was not the same impact it was having.”
Trayce Jackson-Davis scored a game-high 20 for the Hoosiers. Jackson Davis missed a tough look at a tying three-pointer in the final seconds.
“We held them to 61, but we couldn’t score the ball,” Woodson said.
Following a first half with seven lead changes and five ties, Indiana took a three-point lead early in the second half following consecutive dunks from Jackson-Davis, the second coming after he stole the ball on one end, dribbled the length of the floor and rammed it home.
Penn State tied it at 36-36 on a three by Dread, which ignited a 13-2 Penn State run. Sam Sessoms made both of his 3-pointers in the run, including one at the end of the shot clock.
“A couple of those he threw in, but those count,” Shrewsberry said with a smirk. “They are so good defending the three. They are so long, but we did a good job moving the ball and not forcing bad shots.”
A Sessoms three gave Penn State a 51-41 lead with 10:29 to play, but the Nittany Lions went cold.
From there, Indiana ripped off nine in a row to make 51-50 with 6:11 left. Penn State never relinquished the lead. Pickett hit a three as the shot clock expired to push the lead back to four and Indiana missed a chance to tie with 2 minutes left when Xavier Johnson hit 1 of 2 free throws. Dread and Rob Phinisee traded 3s to keep it a one-score game and Penn State got four free throws from Lundy and Sessoms to stay in front by three.
Indiana got two looks a game-tying three in the waning seconds, but both shots rimmed out.
The layoff, while perhaps leaving a little rust on the Nittany Lions, did push them forward Shrewsberry and the players said.
“This is how you have to play, how you have to compete to win in this league,” Shrewsberry said.
“It made us hungry to play, not playing for 22 days,” Dread said after making 4 of 5 3-pointers. “Eleven practices in six days, we had fire in our gut.”
