Penn State stumbled in its Big Ten opener as Michigan defeated the Nittany Lions, 62-58, on Sunday in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
The loss dropped the Nittany Lions to 3-2 overall this season.
Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson led all scorers with 20 points. He also added seven rebounds and three blocks.
Michigan (6-0, 1-0 Big Ten) led 36-27 at the half, but a 12-2 Penn State run in the second period enabled the Nittany Lions to grab a 39-38 lead at the 16:36 mark following a jumper by center John Harrar.
“In the second half, I thought we were the aggressor,” Penn State interim coach Jim Ferry said. “I thought we played the way we should have been playing. We played the way that we know we can play.“
Michigan and Penn State knotted the score at 49 with 10:06 remaining in regulation before a 7-1 run by the Wolverines upped their advantage to 56-50.
Nittany Lions guard Myreon Jones connected on two free throws with 4:01 left to play, and he made a 3-pointer following a Michigan turnover. With 2:523 remaining in the second half, Penn State guard Sam Sessoms made a layup to push Penn State ahead, 58-56.
The Nittany Lions proceeded to go on a scoring drought that spanned the duration of the contest as Penn State shot 0 of 6 from the field during the final 2:53.
“We had two layups in the last two possessions to the rim, we have to finish those or get to the foul line in that situation,” Ferry said. “And then we had one breakdown late that really hurt us.”
Izaiah Brockington for the second consecutive game paced the Nittany Lions in scoring with 14 points and six rebounds. Jones and Sessoms added 10 points apiece. Guard Jamari Wheeler tallied a team-best four assists and three steals.
Penn State shot 20 of 65 (30.8%) from the field. The Wolverines recorded a 44.4% field-goal percentage behind 20 of 45 shooting.
Penn State has a 10-day break for finals before hosting No. 6 Illinois on Dec. 23.
“We’re going to have practices, we’re going to fit them in our schedule… And then get refocused on ourselves and get better, and then focus on Illinois,” Ferry said.
