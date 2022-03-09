INDIANAPOLIS – Penn State will remain in Indianapolis for another day after the Nittany Lions beat 14-seeded Minnesota, 60-51, in the opening round of the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament on Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Eleventh-seeded Penn State (13-16) advanced to play six-seed Ohio State tonight in the second round of the Big Ten tournament. The Nittany Lions-Buckeyes contest will begin 25 minutes after the conclusion of the 6:30 p.m. game.
“If you look at us throughout the season, the last 10 minutes of the game is when we play our best on offense,” Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry said. “You get to that point, and I feel like we know where exactly we’re attacking, what shots we want to get, how they’re guarding us, and we really settle into the game.”
The win put the Nittany Lions at 2-1 this season against the Golden Gophers, and it sets up a third meeting this year against the Buckeyes. Ohio State won the first two contests, outscoring the Nittany Lions, 140-117.
Jalen Pickett led all scorers on Wednesday with a 22-point output. The Siena transfer was 9 of 14 from the field and collected seven rebounds. Sam Sessoms finished with 12 points, and Seth Lundy contributed 11 points.
John Harrar added a game-high 12 rebounds.
Minnesota led 28-24 at the end of the first following a plodding Nittany Lion effort on offense. Penn State connected on nine of its 28 shots from the field in the first half, including going 3-for-12 from behind the arc. Pickett provided the bulk of the Nittany Lions’ offense through the first half, pacing all scorers with nine points.
As they’ve done for much of the season, the Nittany Lions reserved their best offensive effort for the second half. Penn State outscored Minnesota 36-23 during the last 20 minutes.
Nittany Lion shooters went 13-for-22 (59.1%) in the second period, and Penn State controlled the boards to the tune of a 19-11 rebounding advantage.
Minnesota, meanwhile, made just nine of its 28 attempts from the field in the second half, including connecting on just two of 11 attempts from 3-point range. The Golden Gophers closed the contest by making one of their last seven shots.
The win was the first of the Big Ten variety for Shrewsberry, who was hired last March. This year’s conference tournament is a homecoming of sorts for the Indianapolis native. Before arriving in State College, Shrewsberry was an assistant at Purdue.
Minnesota and first-year coach Ben Johnson concluded the season at 13-17.
“Penn State did a good job defensively, especially in the second half,” Johnson said. “I thought our guys really competed to the end. I thought we got some good looks. Sometimes they fall, sometimes they don’t… If one or two drop, then it’s a little bit different story towards the end. But that’s kind of the way it goes sometimes.”
Elton Hayes is a veteran sports writer who covers Penn State for CNHI LLC publications. Contact him at ehayes@cnhi.com or follow him on Twitter @EHDC12.
