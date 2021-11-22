STATE COLLEGE – The Nittany Lions used long-range shooting to spark a 12-4 run late during the second half that helped seal an 85-74 victory against Cornell on Monday evening at the Bryce Jordan Center.
“I told our guys as we were getting ready for the game that this was going to be a challenge,” first-year Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry said. “Watching these guys on film, watching how they play … This was going to be a challenge in terms of how they played, how they played with effort, and the effort we were going to need defensively to slow them down.”
Through the first three games of the season, Penn State (3-1) was 15 of 50 (.300%) on shots from 3-point range. On Monday, however, Penn State shot 15 of 34 from 3-point territory as the Nittany Lions seemed to have finally found their groove from afar.
The 15 made 3-pointers tied a program record.
“We feel like we can do better than that,” Penn State’s Jalen Pickett said postgame. “We had a couple of ones that were really bad tonight, so we’re just going to keep on working. I think we can be better.”
Seth Lundy paced all scorers with 23 points. He was 9 of 15 from the field and 5-for-8 on attempts from behind the arc.
Teammate Sam Sessoms was nearly flawless from long-range as he connected on six of his seven 3-point attempts against the Big Red. He ended with 22 points.
Pickett rounded out Penn State’s double-figure scorers with 15 points, including eight that came on 11 free-throw attempts. He led the Nittany Lions with six assists. John Harrar added a team-high 12 rebounds.
Penn State led by eight points seven minutes into the first half before a roaring effort by the Big Red’s offense evaporated the Nittany Lions’ lead and turned into a 30-22 Cornell advantage with 6:26 left in the first half.
Sessoms connected on a 3-pointer with just under 30 seconds to play in the opening half to help Penn State retake the lead, 39-38, and two free throws from Pickett sent the Nittany Lions into the break with a three-point advantage.
The Nittany Lions’ momentum on offense carried into the first couple minutes of the second half and a fast-break 3-pointer by Lundy pushed Penn State ahead, 46-38, with 18:09 remaining in the second half.
Cornell wasn’t ready to relent, though, and eight points by Patel over the next 1:30 were enough to wrestle the lead back to the Big Red’s favor.
Pickett connected on a 3-pointer with 5:40 in the second half to tie the score at 67, and Sessoms added a 3-pointers on the Nittany Lions’ next two possessions.
The offensive outburst was enough to give the Nittany Lions a cushion they wouldn’t surrender for the duration of the contest.
Patel’s 15-point effort led Cornell’s scoring efforts. Teammate Nazir Williams added 14 points.
Penn State shot 49.1% (27 of 55) from the floor and was 16-for-21 on free-throw attempts.
“This is a new team; we have all new players,” Sessoms said about cohesion among the team. “We all have confidence in ourselves… But we have to bring that experience together and trust in one another as a new group.”
The Nittany Lions travel to Niceville, Florida, on Friday to play LSU in the second round of the Emerald Coast Classic. The first round of the tournament was played last Thursday at the Bryce Jordan Center, where Penn State earned a 74-59 win against St. Francis Brooklyn.
