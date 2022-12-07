STATE COLLEGE – Michigan State snapped its two-game losing streak with a 67-58 win against Penn State on Wednesday at the Bryce Jordan Center in the Nittany Lions’ Big Ten opener.
The Spartans returned to the win column for the first time since Nov. 27, while it marked the second straight loss for Penn State, which is seeking its first win since beating Lafayette on Nov. 25.
Pennsylvania native and Spartan guard A.J. Hoggard returned to his home state in a dominant fashion. Hoggard was 8 of 16 from the field to finish with a game-high 23 points. He added seven rebounds. Teammates Tyson Walker and Joey Hauser ended with 14 and 12 points, respectively, with Hauser accumulating 14 rebounds.
Jalen Pickett registered a double-double for the Nittany Lions with 17 rebounds and 13 points. Seth Lundy paced Penn State’s scoring efforts with 16, and Camren Wynter rounded out the Nittany Lions’ double-figure scorers with 10 points.
Penn State shot 19 of 55 (34.5%) from the field, including going 8 of 27 (29.6%) from behind the arc. Nittany Lion shooters were 12 of 18 from the free-throw line.
The Spartans connected on 43.3% (26 of 60) of their attempts from the field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.