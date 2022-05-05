STATE COLLEGE – Former Penn State basketball player John Harrar will have a chance at the professional ranks – in football.
On Thursday, NFL agent Blake Fromang, of Tier 1 Sports Management, shared that the 6-foot-8, 230-pound Harrar will attend the Philadelphia Eagles’ minicamp.
“Welcome John Harrar to the @Tier1SportsMgmt team. He is attending minicamp with the @Eagles,” Fromang shared on Twitter.
Harrar starred in football and basketball at Strath Haven High School and was a 247Sports-ranked two-star tight-end prospect as a senior in high school. He collected scholarship offers for football from Army, Massachusetts, Temple and Lafayette, among other programs, before ultimately opting to play basketball in college.
He recently ended his Penn State basketball career as the program leader in games played (146) and rebounds secured during the Big Ten Tournament (72 in nine games). He’s also the owner of the program’s second-best career field-goal percentage (59.6%).
Harrar collected double-double outings in 12 games during the 2021-22 season, and he tallied double-figure scoring efforts in 18 contests. Harrar started each of the 31 games last year and averaged 10.6 points and 10.3 rebounds per contest.
Harrar earned all-Big Ten honorable mention selections in 2021 and 2022, and he was a four-time academic all-Big Ten selection throughout his career.
In 146 games with the Nittany Lions, Harrar scored 831 points and collected 854 rebounds. He concluded his collegiate career as one of just six Nittany Lions to tally 800 points and 800 rebounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.