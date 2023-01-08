PHILADELPHIA – With just one second left before halftime, Penn State’s Jalen Pickett toyed with the basketball before heaving it to the rim in anticipation of grabbing the rebound for a put-back dunk.
The latter was unnecessary, as the ball rolled down the net the sent the Nittany Lions into halftime with a six-point lead against top-ranked Purdue as momentum and the majority of the 8,722 crammed into The Palestra weighed in the Nittany Lions’ favor.
Purdue 7-footer Zach Edey ensured that lead would be short-lived as he erupted for 16 second-half points on Sunday to lead the top-ranked Boilermakers past the Nittany Lions, 76-63.
Edey, the Big Ten’s leading scorer, finished with 30 points to record his third 30-point outing this season. Pickett finished with 26 points to go with nine rebounds and eight assists.
“Zach is such a difference-maker,” Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry said postgame. “You don’t see anything like that in college basketball or in basketball, period. He just asserts himself onto the game. The other guys do a great job of doing great things around him.”
It took Pickett nearly 13 minutes to register his first field goal, but the proverbial top was lifted off the basket when he finally did. The redshirt senior proceeded to record seven straight points; the last play of the sequence included a step-back 3-pointer over Edey that was followed by a foul. Pickett capped the four-point play with a successful free-throw attempt.
After a pair of baskets by Penn State (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten) guard and Philadelphia native Seth Lundy, Pickett closed out the Nittany Lions’ opening half with six points as part of an 18-point first half.
Purdue’s (15-1, 4-1 Big Ten) Edey entered Sunday as the Big Ten’s leading scorer at 21.3 points per game. While Edey wasn’t precisely rendered ineffective, Pickett proved a frustrating challenge for the 7-foot-4 Boilermaker center in the first half. Edey recorded 14 points and eight rebounds through the first 20 minutes. Braden Smith provided Purdue offense from afar while Edey asserted his presence down low. Smith connected on two 3-pointers as part of a 12-point first half as he joined Edey as the only two Boilermakers to record double-figure scoring efforts in the first half.
The Boilermakers shot 44.6% in the first half, while the Nittany Lions were 46.9% on their attempts. Purdue committed six turnovers in the first half.
Penn State’s lead didn’t last long into the second half.
Purdue’s Fletcher Loyer opened the final period with a 3-pointer. A pair of free throws by Edey cut the Nittany Lions’ lead to one, and Caleb Faust pushed Purdue ahead with a 3-pointer that gave the Boilermakers a 39-37 advantage with 18:26 to play in the second half. The Boilermakers held onto the lead for the duration of the contest as they led, 50-42, at the first media timeout of the second period.
“They’re a good team, but that wasn’t Penn State basketball in the second half,” Pickett said. “We’re a great team, and we really like to guard. We think we did a good job in the first half guarding them, and that’s why we had the lead going into the half. We come out flat too much. And we all know, and that’s something we need to fix.”
After a dominant opening half, Pickett was stiffed offensively. Defensive adjustments by the Boilermakers held Pickett to eight points in the period as he was 3-of-6 from the field during the final 20 minutes.
“He’s been the best guard in our league,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said of Pickett. “He’s really good.”
Lundy’s first points of the second half came via a pair of free throws with just over eight minutes to go. He finished with 14 points after going 2-of-7 in the second half.
Loyer ended with 17 points and Smith tallied 15 points to join Edey as Purdue scorers to record double-figure efforts. The Boilermakers shot 66.7% in the second half and finished 55.4% on attempts from the field.
The Nittany Lions were 11-of-30 (36.7%) in the second half and finished the contest 41.9%.
The contest marked Penn State’s first at The Palestra since beating Iowa in early 2020. For Purdue, it was the first neutral site conference game in program history. The meeting also reunited Shrewsberry with his mentor and close friend, Boilermakers coach Matt Painter, for the third time since Shrewsberry was named head coach of the Nittany Lions. Shrewsberry was a Purdue assistant under Painter on two occasions before eventually landing at State College.
“We definitely learned more from Micah than he learned from us,” Painter said postgame. “His experience of being with Brad (Stevens) at Butler and being with Brad at the Celtics really helped our program offensively, defensively, collectively, culture, you name it … If I were taking over as an AD somewhere, that’d be my one phone call.”
Penn State on Wednesday will play its second consecutive game against an opponent from the Hoosier State as No. 15 Indiana visits the Bryce Jordan Center at 8 p.m.
