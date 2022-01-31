STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – After a 20-day absence from the Bryce Jordan Center, Penn State, whether inadvertently or not, ended up rewarding Nittany Lions fans for their patience as the squad tacked on two extra periods of basketball.
Penn State defeated Iowa 90-86 in double overtime on Monday before a spirited home crowd at the Bryce Jordan Center in a contest that was the Nittany Lions’ first at home since defeating Rutgers on Jan. 11.
Penn State’s Myles Dread connected on a 3-pointer with 9.7 seconds remaining in the first overtime period to send the game into the second overtime session with the score tied at 78.
“I don’t even know who was guarding me,” Dread said after the game. “I believe it was one of the (McCaffery) brothers. Great defenders. They’re long. I kind of got stuck, honestly. I dribbled, shot faked and he didn’t move. I just kind of put it up there, and I couldn’t really see the rim until he landed, and right when the ball went in, I was like, ‘Oh, great.’ ”
Dread scored four points in the second overtime period, connecting on each of his four free-throw attempts to preserve the win, which snapped a three-game Penn State losing streak. Dread ended with 12 points.
Penn State’s John Harrar posted a career-high 19 points to go with 10 rebounds. He made 7 of 11 free throws.
“That was fun,” Harrar said. “I love playing at home. I had so much fun trying to go win the game for my community and the Penn State fans.”
Iowa’s Keegan Murray tipped in a basket on a miss from his teammate as time expired in the second half to send the contest into overtime with the score tied at 66.
Murray recorded the first points in overtime, and he finished with a team-high 21 points.
Iowa led by three points with only 23 seconds to go in the first overtime period before Dread’s score-tying 3-pointer.
Iowa grabbed a brief two-point lead early in double overtime, but Jalen Pickett scored five quick points during the next three possessions to give Penn State a lead it wouldn’t relinquish for the rest of the contest.
Penn State connected on five of its first six shot attempts from the field to lead Iowa, 11-2, by the first TV timeout at the 15:38 mark in the first half.
Iowa struggled to find a rhythm on offense, going on a 3:01 scoring drought that allowed Penn State to take a 15-5 lead eight minutes into the opening half.
It didn’t take Iowa much to find its groove.
Hawkeyes guard Tony Perkins hit a jumper midway through the first half, and guard Payton Sandfort connected on a layup and a 3-pointer to cut the Nittany Lions’ lead to three points.
Each time Iowa attempted to make a run at the lead, Lundy had an answer. Lundy scored on a layup and a 3-pointer to give the Nittany Lions a six-point cushion with 6:29 remaining in the first half.
Lundy was 5 of 8 for 12 points through the first 15 minutes. He finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds
Lundy and the Nittany Lions went nearly five minutes without a field goal. Iowa seized on Penn State’s shooting misfortunes and took its first lead of the night, 31-30, after Connor McCaffery made a 3-pointer with under two minutes to go in the first half. McCaffery added another trey with 1:26 in the opening half to spearhead a 9-0 Iowa run that saw the Hawkeyes take a 34-32 lead into halftime.
Penn State shot 13 of 29 (44.8%) from the field in the first half, including going just 2 of 14 on shot attempts behind the arc.
Pickett connected on a 3-pointer early in the second half to give Penn State a 39-37 lead, and Lundy added an acrobatic layup on the ensuing possession to extend the advantage to five points.
After closing the opening half on a cold shooting streak, the Nittany Lions connected on five of their first seven field-goal attempts in the second half.
Patrick McCaffery, the son of Iowa coach Fran McCaffery and brother of Connor McCaffery, single-handedly did his best to keep the Hawkeyes in step with the Nittany Lions. Patrick McCaffery contributed back-to-back 3-pointers to tie the score at 51 at the 11:07 second mark in the second half.
The shooting slump that plagued Penn State at the end of the first half made its way to Iowa in the second.
Penn State took a four-point lead with just under four minutes to go in the second half, and Iowa’s offense went on its four-minute drought. The Hawkeyes also lost a key contributor as Connor McCaffery suffered an upper-body injury late in the second period. Fran McCaffery later said it was a separated shoulder.
He left with a team-leading 12 points at the time.
Penn State travels to No. 11 Wisconsin on Saturday.
“I’m proud of Nittany Nation, I’m proud of the Legion of Blue and everybody for sticking by us and showing up tonight,” Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry said. “I think our guys, they fought. If someone gets one opportunity to come watch us play, I hope they left and felt good about how we played tonight.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.