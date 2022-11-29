Clemson and Penn State needed two overtimes to determine a winner as the Tigers beat the Nittany Lions 101-94 during Tuesday’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge in Clemson, South Carolina.
Camren Wynter paced Penn State (6-2) with 26 points.
Seth Lundy and Jalen Pickett each finished with 23 points. Andrew Funk contributed 14 points. Funk, a Bucknell transfer, banked in a 3-pointer with five seconds left in regulation to tie it at 71 and send the contest into overtime.
The Nittany Lions led 35-29 at the half after shooting 50% from the field (14 of 28). Lundy paced the early scoring efforts with 10 points through the first 20 minutes and matched his first-half output with another 10 points in the second half.
Clemson’s Hunter Tyson erupted for 18 points in the second half, shooting 6 of 6 from the field. Clemson outscored Penn State 42-36 in the second half.
Wynter and Pickett combined for all of the Nittany Lions’ 12 points during the first overtime period, with six apiece. Penn State and Clemson ended the first overtime tied at 83.
Clemson’s Alex Hemenway opened the second overtime period with a 3-pointer to push the Tigers ahead, and Clemson shooters went 3 of 3 from the field down the stretch to preserve the win.
Penn State shot 41% (29 of 71) from the field, including going 11 of 36 (31%) on attempts behind the arc. Clemson shot 51% (32 of 63) from the field. The Tigers accumulated 22 assists to Penn State’s 12.
Penn State outrebounded Clemson 43-37. Lundy corralled a team-leading 12 boards. Pickett led the Nittany Lions with eight assists.
Penn State returns to the court on Dec. 7 when it hosts No. 20 Michigan State.
