STATE COLLEGE – Penn State extended its win streak to two games as it defeated visiting Northwestern, 81-78, Saturday night at the Bryce Jordan Center.
The win was Penn State’s fifth overall, and the game marked the fourth in seven days for the Nittany Lions.
“What I saw tonight was a bunch of guys really connected and really playing for each other, which is again something that we’ve been working toward,” Penn State interim head coach Jim Ferry said.
Izaiah Brockington paced all scorers with 21 points. He went 9-of-9 from the free-throw line, with his final two in the waning seconds of the game giving the Nittany Lions the cushion needed for victory.
Seth Lundy turned in a 16-point night, while Myreon Jones added 15 points and John Harrar had 10.
Penn State (5-6, 2-5 Big Ten) out-rebounded Northwestern, 38-25.
Jones provided the Nittany Lions with a quick five points courtesy of a 3-pointer and a jumper within the final 20 seconds of the first half to send Penn State into intermission with a 38-33 lead.
Playing in front of his brother and Penn State assistant coach Talor Battle, Northwestern’s (6-8, 3-7 Big Ten) Boo Buie poured in 11 points to match Penn State’s Brockington for a first-half high.
Penn State outrebounded Northwestern, 20-11, in the first half and connected on 12 of its 26 (46.2%) shots from the field. After struggling early on, the Wildcats upped their shooting efficiency in the final five minutes of the period and finished the half with a 42.9% percentage from the field.
A Lundy jumper early in the second half gave Penn State its first two points of the period, and the Nittany Lions extended that lead to nine points with 18:11 remaining in the period.
Northwestern responded by going on a 10-0 run over a little more than two minutes that saw the Wildcats take a 45-44 lead with 16:27 left to play. The lead was short-lived as the Nittany Lions regained it following a Brockington jumper. Penn State pushed its advantage to 57-51 before both teams exchanged leads.
“It was definitely frustrating when we did lose the lead, but that’s how the Big Ten is,” Brockington said. “No matter how much of a lead you have, teams aren’t just going to give up. Teams aren’t going to lay down and die.”
Lundy gave Penn State a 74-73 lead following two free throws, and Brockington, following a Northwestern turnover on the following possession, added a layup with 2:51 remaining that stretched the lead to three points via a 7-0 run by the Nittany Lions.
Jamari Wheeler gave Penn State a 3-pointer and a 79-73 lead with just over one minute left in the game.
Northwestern hit its 11th 3-pointer of the game with under 20 seconds left to play to trim the deficit to three points. The Wildcats fouled Penn State’s Sam Sessoms and Jones on back-to-back possessions. The Nittany Lions’ pair missed the first attempts.
The Wildcats went to the free-throw line down three points and Miller Kopp converted both attempts. Northwestern fouled Brockington on the ensuing inbounds pass and Brockington made both to preserve the victory.
Kopp ended with 19 points for the Wildcats. Buie finished with 18. Northwestern finished 11-of-26 (42.3%) from beyond the arc.
Penn State committed 16 turnovers.
The Nittany Lions hosts No. 7 Michigan on Wednesday before welcoming No. 10 to the Bryce Jordan Center next Saturday.
Penn State on Saturday was without Myles Dread for the second consecutive game. Dread suffered a shoulder injury against Illinois on Tuesday.
“We just accepted the challenge,” Brockington said of Saturday’s win. “We have to be out there giving our all. No matter what, we can’t use anything as an excuse.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.