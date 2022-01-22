IOWA CITY, Iowa – Four Iowa players finished in double figures as the Hawkeyes defeated Penn State 68-51 on Saturday afternoon at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Keegan Murray led Iowa (14-5, 4-4 Big Ten) with 15 points and eight rebounds. Kris Murray contributed 13 points. Jordan Bohannon and Patrick McCaffery each added 11 points.
Iowa led 30-25 at halftime. After a first half in which the Nittany Lions dominated the boards with a plus-12 rebound margin, the Hawkeyes came out of the locker room and turned the rebound margin in their favor to come out with the victory.
Senior Jalen Pickett led Penn State (8-8, 3-5) with 14 points and added three rebounds, three assists and two steals to his stat line. It was Pickett's ninth straight game in double figures. Senior Myles Dread had nine points on 3 of 4 shooting from beyond the arc. Senior Greg Lee had a team-high eight rebounds and added six points, including a perfect 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.
After a 2-all tie 30 seconds in, Iowa went on an 8-0 run to jump out to the early advantage. The Hawkeyes led 14-7 at the first media timeout, a score that would also carry into the under-12 timeout as both teams had nearly three-minute scoring droughts.
The Nittany Lions clawed back on an 8-2 run to get within one, 16-15, with 7:41 remaining in the opening stanza. The defense held Iowa to just one field goal since the first media timeout.
Penn State took a brief 25-23 lead, its first of the day, on a 3-pointer made by Seth Lundy before Iowa closed the half on a 7-0 run to take a 30-25 advantage into the locker room.
Both teams were even at 13-13 in the second half to keep it a five-point game at the under-12 media timeout.
The Nittany Lions then got within three, 44-41, at the 11:13 mark, but Iowa answered with a 7-1 run to make it 51-42 to force Shrewsberry to call timeout.
Penn State got within six with seven minutes remaining in regulation, but Iowa closed out the game converting from the charity stripe for the 68-51 final score.
Penn State's defense held Iowa's high-scoring offense to 68 points, 15 points below its season-scoring average of 83.9. This marks the 10th opponent in the last 13 games who have been held under their season scoring average.
The defense, led by Lundy, also held the Hawkeyes' leading scorer and the nation's second-leading scorer, Keegan Murray, to 15 points, below his season average of 23.3 points per game.
Penn State remains on the road at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday when the Nittany Lions travel to Indiana. Penn State won the season's first matchup with the Hoosiers 61-58 on Jan. 2 in Happy Valley.
