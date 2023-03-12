Zach Edey scored 30 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, and No. 5 Purdue hung on to beat Penn State 67-65 in the Big Ten Tournament championship game. The Boilermakers led by as much as 17 in the second half but the lead shrunk to one point in the closing seconds. Purdue won its second conference tournament title. Purdue led 66-60 when Penn State's Myles Dread nailed a 3 with 16 seconds remaining. Evan Mahaffey then stole Brandon Newman’s inbound pass and fed Wynter for a layup that made it a one-point game with six seconds remaining. Purdue’s Fletcher Loyer one free throw but missed the second.