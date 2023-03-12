Penn State’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2011 will send 10th-seeded Nittany Lions to Des Moines, Iowa, to face No. 7 Texas A&M in the opening round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.
Tip off for Penn State’s tournament opener in the Midwest Region is scheduled for Thursday, and a start time for the postseason contest is to be determined.
After beginning this past week on the bubble, Penn State's (22-13) postseason chances increased exponentially after going 3-1 in the Big Ten Tournament. The Nittany Lions earned wins against No. 7 (Illinois), No. 2 (Northwestern) and No. 3 (Indiana) seeds before falling 67-65 to Purdue on Sunday in the Big Ten Tournament championship game.
Texas A&M (25-9) lost to Alabama in the Southeastern Conference Tournament title game. The Aggies’ road to Sunday’s conference final included wins against Arkansas and Vanderbilt.
Texas A&M marks the first SEC opponent for the Nittany Lions this season.
Penn State and Texas A&M have played four times historically, and the Aggies have won all four contests. The teams last played in 2017, when Texas A&M earned a 98-87 win against the Nittany Lions in Progressive Legends Classic.
The Texas A&M-Penn State winner will face the victor of No. 2 Texas vs. No. 15 Colgate on Saturday in the second round.
Other Midwest Region teams include No. 3 Xavier, No. 6 Iowa State, No. 11 Mississippi State/Pitt and No. 14 Kennesaw State.
Penn State’s previous NCAA Tournament appearance occurred in 2011. No. 7 Temple claimed a 66-64 win that season.
Penn State is making its 10th NCAA Tournament appearance overall. The Nittany Lions enter the tournament having won eight of their past 10 games. Penn State owns eight Quad 1 wins, with six coming in the past 18 days.
Second-year coach Micah Shrewsberry has guided the Nittany Lions to the 12th 20-win season in the 127-year history of Penn State basketball.
Seth Lundy and Myles Dread were on the 2019-20 Penn State team that was projected to make the 2020 NCAA Tournament before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 postseason. Only two players on Penn State’s current roster have played in an NCAA Tournament: Camren Wynter (Drexel, 2021) and Michael Henn (California-Davis, 2017).
The Nittany Lions own a 9-11 overall record in the NCAA Tournament and have reached one Final Four (1954).
The 10th-seeded Nittany Lions were edged by seventh-seeded Temple, 66-64, in the first round of Penn State’s most recent tournament appearance in 2011.
The No. 5 seed earned by the 1996 squad is the highest a Penn State team has been seeded, while the 2001 team was a No. 7 seed and reached the Sweet 16.
The Nittany Lions have won four out of nine first-round games in the NCAA Tournament, with four of the five losses coming by single digits.
