STATE COLLEGE – Penn State's Sept. 18 contest vs. Auburn in Beaver Stadium will kick at 7:30 p.m. on ABC, it was announced on Tuesday.
The Nittany Lions will be making their 191st all-time appearance on ABC and 356th appearance on the ESPN family of networks. Penn State owns a 110-78-1 all-time record in games broadcasted by ABC.
This will mark the 22nd consecutive season Penn State has played at least one regular season night game.
Penn State has made 418 appearances on national television networks since 1966 with 308 of its last 310 games being on TV., including every game in the last 17 seasons.
Penn State is 1-1 all-time against Auburn with both matchups coming in bowl games. The Nittany Lions earned a 43-14 victory over the Tigers in the 1996 Outback Bowl while Auburn took the 2003 Capital One Bowl by a score of 13-9.
Auburn will be the first SEC opponent to visit Beaver Stadium since Alabama in 2011.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.