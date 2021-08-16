STATE COLLEGE — Penn State opened the 2021 season ranked No. 19 in the first Associated Press Top 25 poll of the year which was released on Monday.
Last Monday, Penn State opened 2021 ranked No. 20 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA coaches poll.
The Nittany Lions began the 2020 season on a five-game losing skid for the first time in program history. Penn State snapped the streak with a November win at Michigan that set the Nittany Lions on a four-game win streak to end the season.
Penn State decided not to participate in a bowl game last year.
Big Ten counterparts Ohio State (No. 4), Wisconsin (No. 12), Indiana (No. 17) and Iowa (No. 18) joined Penn State in the AP Top 25.
Michigan and Northwestern appeared as teams receiving votes.
Alabama, Oklahoma, Clemson, Ohio State and Georgia round out the top five.
Penn State this season has games at No. 12 Wisconsin (Sept. 4), against No. 17 Indiana (Oct. 2), at No. 18 Iowa (Oct. 9) and at No. 4 Ohio State (Oct. 30).
The Nittany Lions opened preseason camp this month and will play at Wisconsin at noon (Fox Sports) to start the season.
