STATE COLLEGE – Penn State coach James Franklin announced seniors Cam Brown, Blake Gillikin, Jan Johnson and Garrett Taylor, junior Michal Menet and sophomores Sean Clifford, Pat Freiermuth and Jonathan Sutherland have been voted as team captains for the 2019 season by their teammates. Gillikin is a team captain for the second straight season.
“We have a great group of captains with a wide range of experiences,” Franklin said. “These eight guys have been tremendous representatives and leaders for our program. They live our core values and drive our culture daily. They have earned the respect of their teammates, coaches and staff. We are so proud to have this group of captains leading our team for 2019.”
Brown was fifth on the squad with a career-high 63 tackles last season.
Gillikin enters his final season as Penn State’s record holder in career punting average (43.32 ypp) and season punting average (43.95 ypp).
Johnson’s journey has been an interesting one from walk-on to wrestler to scout team tight end to starting middle linebacker. He had nine games with five or more tackles in his first season as a starter.
Taylor worked his way into the starting lineup at safety last season. He had nine games with five or more tackles, including a career-high 10 stops in the VRBO Citrus Bowl against Kentucky. In his first career start against Appalachian State last year, Taylor made eight tackles, including six solo stops.
Menet started 12 games at center in 2018. He helped the Penn State offense finish 16th in red zone offense (.923), 29th in rushing offense (208.6) and 29th in scoring offense (34.6) in FBS in 2018.
Clifford was named starting quarterback on Aug. 23. In four relief appearances last season, he was 5-for-7 for 195 yards and two touchdowns.
Freiermuth was selected as a Freshman All-American by The Athletic, 247Sports and ESPN. He finished No. 2 among FBS tight ends and led the Big Ten tight ends with eight touchdown catches as a true freshman.
Sutherland has been a special teams phenom, collecting a team-best nine tackles in coverage with six coming on kickoff and three on punts. He finished the season with 38 total tackles.
