STATE COLLEGE – Penn State's showdown with Ohio State on Nov. 23 will have a noon kickoff, with the game to air on FOX, Penn State announced Wednesday.
Both teams are 8-0, with the Buckeyes No. 1 and the Nittany Lions No. 4 in the first College Football Rankings issued Tuesday night.
The game will also be available on the Penn State Sports Network (10:30 a.m. airtime) and GoPSUsports.com, Penn State said.
FOX announced that its Big Noon Kickoff will be live from Columbus for two hours, from 10 a.m.-noon. The first hour of the show will be outside at Recreation and Physical Activity Center, while the second hour of the show will take place inside Ohio Stadium.
The teams have met every year since Penn State began Big Ten competition in 1993. The last three contests have been decided by a total of five points.
Last year, Penn State jumped out to a 13-0 lead on a pair of Jake Pinegar field goals and a 93-yard touchdown reception by KJ Hamler. However, Dwayne Haskins hit K.J. Hill for the game-winning score with 2:03 remaining as the Buckeyes left Happy Valley with a 27-26 victory.
The Nittany Lions visit No. 13 Minnesota on Saturday at noon on ABC. The Nittany Lions’ remaining home schedule includes Big Ten games against Indiana (Nov. 15) and Rutgers (Nov. 30 – Senior Day).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.