ALTOONA, Pa. – Penn State Altoona announced the hiring of Joe Skura as its men’s volleyball coach.
Skura becomes the second head coach in the history of the program, succeeding former coach Phil Peterman, who stepped down from the position after serving as the team’s coach for the first 10 years of its existence as an NCAA Division III varsity program.
Skura brings coaching experience from the high school levels, including stints as the varsity coach of girls volleyball at Bishop Carroll Catholic High School. He was also most recently the director of athletics, communications and transportation for the Ligonier Valley School District.
Skura’s volleyball coaching experience began at Penn Cambria, where he was the girls junior high volleyball head coach for three years, beginning in 2005.
He also served as the girls varsity and junior varsity assistant coach at Penn Cambria from 2006-08.
After that, Skura became the head coach of the girls’ varsity, junior varsity and junior high volleyball programs at Bishop Carroll, positions he held from 2008-16.
From 2019-21, he was the girls volleyball coach at Warm Springs Middle School in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia.
The Penn State Altoona men’s volleyball team, recently voted to finish in fourth place in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference preseason coaches’ poll, opens its season on Jan. 20 at Southern Virginia.
