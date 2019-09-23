TITUSVILLE – Penn Highlands defeated Pitt-Titusville (1-4) in four sets, 25-21, 12-25, 26-24, 25-13, on Monday.
The Lady Black Bears (3-4, 3-3) were led by Windber graduate Brooke Elliott’s 10 kills, while adding seven digs and three service aces. Central Cambria product Kendra Fox added eight kills and eight digs. Rosie Plaza, a Forest Hills graduate, produced 17 assists, 13 digs and eight service aces. Berlin Brothersvalley graduate Maria Engleka and Portage product Bella Nagy added three kills and nine digs each. Nagy notched six service aces and added seven assists, while Engleka served three aces. Forest Hills graduate Amanda Wilson contributed 13 digs in the victory.
