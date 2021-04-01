KEYSER, W.Va. – The Penn Highlands Community College men's basketball team upset Potomac State in overtime for the first time in school history, 80-77, on Thursday in the NJCAA Division II Region 20 semifinals.
Penn Highlands used an extended 3-2 zone defense to take a 10-point lead into halftime, but the Catamounts hit a 3-pointer at the 6:10 mark in the second half to gain control. Potomac State went up by as many as eight points with 2:35 left in the second half.
The Black Bears scrapped back and tied the game when Kendrick Vaughn put back a missed 3-pointer by Ethan Barkley as time expired.
With a one-point lead, Justin Morris put back a missed free throw by Vaughn with seven seconds remaining in overtime to regain the lead. After a defensive stop, Potomac State missed its desperation 3-point attempt to end the game.
Morris led the Black Bears with a double-double and narrowly missed a triple-double with 19 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Vaughn topped all scorers with 24 points and compiled nine boards, four blocks and three steals.
Sophomores JJ Castro and EJ Barkley added 12 and 10 points, respectively, hitting four of Penn Highlands six 3-pointers. Bryce Huss netted eight points and pulled down eight rebounds. Terry Owens chipped in seven first-half points before getting into foul trouble.
The Black Bears, a NJCAA Division III member opting to play up this year in Division II for an opportunity to compete, will travel to Garrett College, ranked No. 4 in the nation, at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Region 20 championship game.
