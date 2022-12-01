KEYSER, W.Va. – Pennsylvania Highlands Community College (3-2, 1-1) upset Potomac State 97-93 in overtime in a Western Pennsylvania Collegiate Conference matchup on Thursday night.
Greater Johnstown graduate and Penn Highlands forward Joziah Wyatt-Taylor led the way with a double-double consisting of 28 points and 16 rebounds. Drew Tapscott added 20 points.
Penn Highlands’ Jamar Wilson recorded his second consecutive double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Greater Johnstown graduate Izir Britt posted his first collegiate double-double with 16 points and 10 boards. Devin Lewis scored 13 points, and Omarion Harris dished out 10 assists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.