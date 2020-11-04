Jeff Dick, of Mineral Point, has been named coach of men’s and women’s cross country teams at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College.
Dick will be responsible for the organization and direction of the college’s NJCAA Division III men’s and women’s cross country programs.
For the past six years, Dick has been an assistant cross country coach at Central Cambria High School, where he specialized in new runner development and training schedules. During his time at Central Cambria, the boys team won six Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference titles and six District 6 Class AA crowns. The girls team won five LHAC titles, five District 6 AA titles and a state championship in 2018.
“We are thrilled to have Jeff lead our young program,” said Sue Brugh, Penn Highlands director of student activities and athletics. “We are eager for him to recruit runners who will be able to thrive as a Black Bear and beyond while building our program supporting the mission of the NJCAA.”
Penn Highlands is a chartered National Junior College Athletic Association member college, competing in Region XX, and a part of the Western Pennsylvania Collegiate Conference.
Individual runners from Pennsylvania Highlands have qualified for the NJCAA National Tournament in each of the past three years: Maddie Sprankle (Johnstown Christian), Erica Kovalik (Forest Hills), and Landon Ridgeway (Paw Paw, West Virginia).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.