ARNOLD, Md. – Top-seeded Prince George’s Community College needed two overtime periods before ending the Region XX tournament run of Penn Highlands Community College, dropping the Black Bears 114-110.
Jeremiah Mobley scored 30 points to lead the Black Bears, while teammate Lamont Jones pitched in 21 points. Drew Tapscott tallied 20 points, while Kendrick Vaughn and Taralle Hayden netted 16 and 13 points, respectively.
Saveon Jackson’s 27 points led five Owls scorers in double figures.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.