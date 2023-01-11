GROVE CITY, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Highlands Community College men’s basketball team received 14 points from Greater Johnstown graduate Izzy Britt in a 70-58 victory over the Grove City junior varsity squad on Wednesday night.
Penn Highlands’ Devin Lewis totaled 11 points, eight boards and four steals to lead Penn Highlands.
Jamar Wilson added 10 points and six rebounds. Drew Tapscott provided nine points and six rebounds.
The Black Bears travel to Anne Arundel Community College on Sunday in a key NJCAA Region 20 matchup.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.