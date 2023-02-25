YOUNGWOOD, Pa. – For the second consecutive season, the Pennsylvania Highlands Community College men lost by one point in double overtime in Saturday’s semifinal of the NJCAA Region 20 tournament, 106-105, to Butler County Community College.
The game featured 15 lead changes and was tied 14 times.
Penn Highlands’ Austin Svencer’s layup as time expired in the second overtime fell short to end the game.
Devin Lewis led Penn Highlands with 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists. He made the tying 3-pointer as time expired in regulation. Joziah Wyatt-Taylor (23 points and 10 rebounds) and Jamar Wilson (20 points and 13 boards) each posted double-doubles. Drew Tapscott poured in 16 points, while Izir Britt added 14 points. Svencer snared 11 boards.
Butler’s Derrick Anderson led all scorers with 37 points, and Kevaughn Price added 22. Jason Baker grabbed a game-high 16 rebounds and scored 19 points. Todd Simmons added 18 points and nine rebounds. Anthony Watson netted 10 points.
Butler (19-3) will face Prince George’s Community College (24-3), a 106-77 winner in the other semifinal versus Anne Arundel Community College.
Penn Highlands finished its season with a 10-10 record.
