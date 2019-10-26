Penn Highlands’ Erica Kovalik (Forest Hills) won the NJCAA Region XX Division III Cross Country Individual Championship on Saturday at Hagerstown (Md.) Community College with a 23:07.9.
Kovalik finished sixth among all runners, which included Region XX runners from both Division I and Division III community colleges.
She is the first individual Region XX champion is school history.
Kovalik will travel to Stanley Park, Massachusetts, on Friday and Saturday to compete in the NJCAA National Cross Country Meet, hosted by Holyoke Community College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.