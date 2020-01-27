Penn Highlands stepped on the throttle in the first half for a 29-point halftime advantage over Westmoreland County Community College. The Wolf Pack put up a valiant push in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the large deficit as the Black Bears won 108-78 on Monday night.
The Black Bears led 61-32 at halftime. T.Q. Belcher led Penn Highlands (5-12, 4-3) with a double-double scoring 23 points and grabbing a season-high 17 rebounds. Joining Belcher with double-figure points were teammates Matt Forbes (21), Jorge Castro (17), Austin Young (14) and Chad Scott Jr. (11). Ethan Barkley and Jason Yu chipped in seven points each, and Tre’Vaughn Powell and Bryce Huss added four apiece. Young dished a team-high six assists, and Forbes had nine rebounds.
Travis McCoy of Westmoreland led all scorers with 27 points. Joel Lonigro had 14 points and Jacob Biros added 11.
