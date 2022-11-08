WESTFIELD, Mass. – Six runners helped the Pennsylvania Highlands Community College cross country team finish in 16th place at Saturday’s NJCAA Division III national meet.
Saturday marked the first time the whole cross country team was represented at a national meet.
The Black Bears placed second in both the WPCC and Region 20 competitions.
The six runners had an average time of 31:47.41 over the course of the 8K run. The total time for the team was 2:38:58.53.
Coached by Jeff Dick, the Black Bears were represented by Andrew Straka (Friedens, 29:17.9), Chase Brenneman (Somerset, 30:12.34), Zachary Brandis (Mineral Point, 32:27.04), Cody Sral (Ebensburg, 33:21.92), Cody Miller (New Buena Vista, 33:39.32) and Nolan Read (Stoystown, 36:36.18).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.