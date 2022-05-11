STATE COLLEGE – Penn State received a verbal commitment from the 12th member of its 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday as wide receiver Ejani Shakir pledged to play collegiately in Happy Valley.
The 6-foot, 175-pound wideout announced his decision via Twitter.
Shakir, a three-star prospect, is ranked the seventh-best prospect from New Jersey in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports. The outlet also ranks him the 48th-best wide receiver nationally in the class. He holds scholarship offers from West Virginia, Boston College, Florida State, Rutgers and Miami, among other Power Five programs.
“Has decent size, and frame will allow for weight room development and the addition of muscle mass,” 247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn wrote in his scouting report of Shakir. “Multi-sport athlete ran impressive 21.82 in 200 meters in spring 2021. Three-phase player on football field who is dangerous in return game. Can line up wide or in slot. Gets off line of scrimmage quickly and cleanly and into route. Smooth route runner who does not look stressed running full speed.”
Shakir gives Penn State its first verbal from the 2023 class this month. He's also the first prospect from the class to hail from The Garden State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.