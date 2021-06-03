CRESSON – For a guy motivated to go farther and farther in the triple jump, Jake Tsikalas' next leap really isn't going to be that far.
Tsikalas, the Penn Cambria multi-sport athlete and 2019 District 6 Class 2A triple jump gold medalist, signed a National Letter of Intent on Thursday at his high school to continue his track and field career just up the road at Division I St. Francis University, turning down offers from several other Division II and III schools in the process.
"The coaches had a lot of interest in me, and I had a long phone call with the jumping coach (former Altoona Area High School standout Abby Wagner) that went really well. I knew that relationship will be good right off the bat," Tsikalas said. "Also, the proximity from home is nice. My family can come and watch me compete a lot, too."
Seton Hill, Pitt-Johnstown, Waynesburg and Ursinus also recruited Tsikalas. He'll receive a partial scholarship from St. Francis that his family said would cover most of his tuition.
Tsikalas is the latest member of a veritable Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference track and field dream team the Red Flash are putting together in this year's recruiting class, joining the likes of Richland jumper Tierney Beebout, Somerset state gold-medal thrower Dustin Hyde and Forest Hills thrower Josi Wehner.
Tsikalas was the district and conference runner-up in the triple jump this spring, when his personal-best leap of 43 feet, 7 inches came at the LHAC championships. He placed 11th in this year's PIAA meet.
He also long jumped and will continue in that event, as well, at St. Francis.
The son of Kimberly and Perry Tsikalas, of Cresson Township, Tsikalas was a starter at times both at quarterback and wide receiver for Penn Cambria since his freshman year and was a four-year letterwinner on the school's basketball team, finishing second as a senior in assists.
Panther track coach Todd Niebauer thinks Tsikalas' best days as an athlete are ahead of him since he'll now be able to focus on one sport.
"He's going to concentrate on triple jump out there. Obviously, that's his forte. He's going to have a different level of jumping coaches than we could provide, even though we had some great jumping coaches for sure, like (St. Francis physician assistant student) Lauren Michina," Niebauer said. "She helped get him to this level. Now they're going to take him, and your coaches in college, they're pretty good. I think he has a super-high ceiling."
Tsikalas plans to major in business administration.
"(Going) Division I is definitely exciting," Tsikalas said. "I've been competing my whole life in three sports, so I knew I wasn't really done. I wanted to keep doing it in college and I figured in college I could finally see my full potential."
