CRESSON, Pa. – A chance to continue playing Division I golf was always Penn Cambria senior Marlie Krug’s dream. To do that on the same team her older sister Madison was on was just icing on the cake.
On Tuesday, Krug, surrounded by family members and coaches, signed her National Letter of Intent to join the golf program at nearby St. Francis University.
“SFU was always my main focus,” Marlie Krug said. “My sister Morghan, she goes there. My sister Madison, she went there all four years (2015-19) and played golf for them and then she became the assistant coach there.
“Especially with my sister Madison doing it too, it just seemed like such a family thing that bonded us. She was probably my biggest influence on going there.”
Krug is still undecided on a major. She is leaning toward studying secondary education.
This past fall, Krug finished fifth at the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference meet.
She took sixth place individually at the District 6 Class 2A meet and helped the Panthers finish second as a team.
She took great pride in her leadership role as a senior this past fall.
“I’ve always been able to lead with the team and teach all the new girls, help build up the team for this year,” Krug said. “We all got so close. Through golf, it helped us so much to play and encourage each other. We helped each other and critiqued each other, which gave us a good season.”
Tuesday was always a day Krug thought of while growing up.
“I always wanted to play at the next level,” she said. “It just seemed like something that fit me to go always go and play more. I love being on a team. I think that’s my favorite part of all of it.”
Krug will join a team that also includes local graduates from Central Cambria (Sadee LaRose and Jaylee Sikora), Forest Hills (Elisabeth Zajdel) and Ligonier Valley (Sara Klinchock).
Familiarity played a big role in Krug joining the Red Flash.
“I go over there all the time with my sisters,” she said. “I really like it there.
“It’s small and it’s right by my house.
“I think it’s the perfect fit for me.”
Chris Cascino is the interim women’s golf coach at St. Francis. Cascino previously served as coach from 2005-12 and in 2017.
“I did meet the coach a couple times,” Krug said. “I got to talk to him at a couple golf tournaments. He’s really nice.”
Krug took third place at the 2020 LHAC meet.
“I’m very excited for her opportunity,” Penn Cambria golf coach Doug Fogel said. “This signing and her future in golf is because of the work she put in as a junior golfer. She put a lot of work in the summer tours and she put in a lot of work at practice.
“She’s been a great leader, captain and role model for all of our younger golfers. I can’t speak enough volumes for what she means to me and the program. I think great things are in her future. The best is yet to come.”
Her driving ability attracted Division I interest.
“The strength of her game is probably her driving,” Fogel said. “She can hit it pretty far. Her putting is definitely coming as a strength also now.”
Krug is the daughter of Jeff and Toni Krug, of Loretto.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.